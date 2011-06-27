Used 2009 Jaguar XK Coupe Consumer Reviews
XK8 2005 review
This is my 3rd Jaguar & so far I really like it. Eventhough the design is a bit aged, it's still a head-turner. It's hard to tell the difference between years anyway. It's fairly comfortable for long trips, gas mileage is decent using premium fuel. I get 26.8 mpg at a constant 70 mph. Reliability has been great so far.
Love at first sight
I fell in love with cars at a very early age and carried that passion through the rest of my life. You name it and I've owned it; muscle cars, sports cars, luxury sedans, SUV's and yes even a pick up. I was looking for a new convertible; I did all my research and knew I would be driving a Jag. As I walked in the dealership, there was a beautiful coupe sitting on the show room floor. It was "love at first sight"!I Forgot the convertible and took the coupe for a ride. I drove it home that day. For me, everything is right about this car. The fit and finish are all about quality both inside and out. The ride is comfortable yet firm and reassuring. The look and the looks you get say it's a special car.
