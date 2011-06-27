Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews

Best Sports Car I've Owned Charles Roller , 09/25/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This Jaguar Racing Green XKR is absolutely the finest and most enjoyable automobile I've ever owned. The exterior styling is gorgeous, the interior stately and rich, and the power truly breath-taking. I cannot imagine any impovement that makes sense for this vehicle. Even the achieved city gas mileage figure is 16.9 mpg - quite a happy surprise. I haven't taken the XKR on an extended highway trip yet, but fully expect to see 25+ mpg. Other than the high cost of entry, and reasonable but steep insurance premiums, this is an exceptional automobile that makes me smile every time I open the driver's door. Report Abuse

Superb Car Fred , 10/24/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Recently traded my XJR for an XKR. This car is so much superior and draws far more attention. The styling is timeless and the performance excellent for a touring car of this type. Not as much raw fun as my old TVR but still the best car I've ever owned. Report Abuse

So Far, So Great! Robert Mattingly , 02/14/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the XKR for three reasons: the engine, styling; and, because I think its a better looking car then the soon-to-be-introduced XK. Plus, the price is about as right as its going to get as dealers clear them out. The XKR is not really a "sports car" but rather a "sporty" car. It doesn't handle in the same league with my old Porsche 911 but it rides much better-perhaps the best riding car I've ever owned. I deleted the expensive 20 inch chrome plated wheel/tire combo, and replaced with the standard 18 inch tires and wheels,saved $5000 and got a better ride. The interior is beautiful if not particularly roomy. Overall, a great package of power, luxury and character. Report Abuse

Love my Jag john webb , 06/11/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I looked at other mfgs like Benz and BMW. They just started looking alike. The Interior of the jag makes a statement and the body style stands out. Very large trunk space major plus over others and the backseat is very useful. It makes it easy to store items quickly. Back seat is a quick place to put items. The backseat was one of the feature that sold me. Report Abuse