  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 XK-Series
5(82%)4(9%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,863 - $8,514
Used XK-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love This Car!

Dennis L., 08/04/2008
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Even though my car is a 1998 it's a little embarrassing when people stare and point. The top is easy to operate and the car drives like a dream. I know the previous owner and aside from very minor issues the 54000 miles it has have been trouble free. It was intended to be a luxury car more than a sports car and it fills the bill perfectly. While not a "neck snapper" like my Corvettes were, the power is delivered smoothly without reserve. This will probably be the most quiet convertible you ever ride in. At the used prices today, find a nice one and live it up!

Report Abuse

Wonderful Brit Ride

Preston, 09/24/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Purchased the XK8 used, after correcting a few neglected maintenance items the car drives, rides and runs excellent. I have taken several long trips of 8 hrs in a day and found comfort to exceed expectations. Fuel economy on the road exceeds 25 MPG. As a used car it is an excellent value! I've had 3 Jags in the past, this is the best including XKEs.

Report Abuse

Beautiful car

sammy500c, 04/11/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I purchased as a second owner... Love the car, it's pure white with tan interior. I have to say that this car gives you a different feeling than any other. I have had many convertibles but none compare to the XK8 and performance.

Report Abuse

Be careful

Michael M., 10/02/2009
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

Do a web search for secondary timing chain tensioners and you'll read about what happened to my car at 58,000 miles. If I didn't have an extended warranty to pick up the tab for the month long rental car and ~$8000 worth of engine replacement work, this would've been a total nightmare instead of just a bad dream. Look elsewhere unless you want a car that will get you looks as well as get you stranded.

Report Abuse

Love that car!

ndb, 04/06/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have owned this one 4 years. Acquired as certified used car with less than 6k miles! This is fun to drive, great to look at and absolutely trouble free! Timeless design for sure. Handling is quite responsive just not the fastest pony around, but if you like smooth this is the ticket. Highly recommend and looking forward to the 2007 model which just came out this week.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles