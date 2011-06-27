Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love This Car! Dennis L. , 08/04/2008 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Even though my car is a 1998 it's a little embarrassing when people stare and point. The top is easy to operate and the car drives like a dream. I know the previous owner and aside from very minor issues the 54000 miles it has have been trouble free. It was intended to be a luxury car more than a sports car and it fills the bill perfectly. While not a "neck snapper" like my Corvettes were, the power is delivered smoothly without reserve. This will probably be the most quiet convertible you ever ride in. At the used prices today, find a nice one and live it up! Report Abuse

Wonderful Brit Ride Preston , 09/24/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased the XK8 used, after correcting a few neglected maintenance items the car drives, rides and runs excellent. I have taken several long trips of 8 hrs in a day and found comfort to exceed expectations. Fuel economy on the road exceeds 25 MPG. As a used car it is an excellent value! I've had 3 Jags in the past, this is the best including XKEs. Report Abuse

Beautiful car sammy500c , 04/11/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased as a second owner... Love the car, it's pure white with tan interior. I have to say that this car gives you a different feeling than any other. I have had many convertibles but none compare to the XK8 and performance. Report Abuse

Be careful Michael M. , 10/02/2009 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Do a web search for secondary timing chain tensioners and you'll read about what happened to my car at 58,000 miles. If I didn't have an extended warranty to pick up the tab for the month long rental car and ~$8000 worth of engine replacement work, this would've been a total nightmare instead of just a bad dream. Look elsewhere unless you want a car that will get you looks as well as get you stranded. Report Abuse