Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love This Car!
Even though my car is a 1998 it's a little embarrassing when people stare and point. The top is easy to operate and the car drives like a dream. I know the previous owner and aside from very minor issues the 54000 miles it has have been trouble free. It was intended to be a luxury car more than a sports car and it fills the bill perfectly. While not a "neck snapper" like my Corvettes were, the power is delivered smoothly without reserve. This will probably be the most quiet convertible you ever ride in. At the used prices today, find a nice one and live it up!
Wonderful Brit Ride
Purchased the XK8 used, after correcting a few neglected maintenance items the car drives, rides and runs excellent. I have taken several long trips of 8 hrs in a day and found comfort to exceed expectations. Fuel economy on the road exceeds 25 MPG. As a used car it is an excellent value! I've had 3 Jags in the past, this is the best including XKEs.
Beautiful car
I purchased as a second owner... Love the car, it's pure white with tan interior. I have to say that this car gives you a different feeling than any other. I have had many convertibles but none compare to the XK8 and performance.
Be careful
Do a web search for secondary timing chain tensioners and you'll read about what happened to my car at 58,000 miles. If I didn't have an extended warranty to pick up the tab for the month long rental car and ~$8000 worth of engine replacement work, this would've been a total nightmare instead of just a bad dream. Look elsewhere unless you want a car that will get you looks as well as get you stranded.
Love that car!
Have owned this one 4 years. Acquired as certified used car with less than 6k miles! This is fun to drive, great to look at and absolutely trouble free! Timeless design for sure. Handling is quite responsive just not the fastest pony around, but if you like smooth this is the ticket. Highly recommend and looking forward to the 2007 model which just came out this week.
