Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8L Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/508.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6150 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Curb weight3988 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seafrost
  • British Racing Green
  • Platinum Silver
  • Mistral Blue
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Alpine Green
  • Topaz
  • Spindrift White
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Titanium
  • Carnival Red
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Oatmeal
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
