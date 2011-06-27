  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/453.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower219 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Gunmetal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Signal Red
  • Westminster Blue
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Red
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles