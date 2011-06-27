Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas Majestic Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
