Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

More about the 1990 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V12Inline 6
Combined MPG171417
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg12/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.288.0/408.0 mi.348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.24.0 gal.23.2 gal.
Combined MPG171417
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l5.3 l4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm262 hp @ 5000 rpm223 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.39.4 ft.40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V12Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.1 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.3 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.33.4 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.23.4 in.33.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.191.7 in.196.4 in.
Curb weight3903 lbs.4015 lbs.3960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.5 in.4.7 in.
Height54.3 in.47.8 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.102.0 in.113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.70.6 in.78.9 in.
