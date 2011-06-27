  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XE
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar XE
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Jaguar XE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 XE
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all XES for sale
List Price Range
$23,980 - $39,500
Used XE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Spectacular Chassis In Search Of Interior Designer

Scott in PA, 11/15/2017
25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

This car, even in base model form, drives exceptionally well. Too bad it is also reminiscent of my wife's old Lexus RX350...great chassis with an interior that made you want to get out of it as quickly as possible. The Good: Acceptable acceleration, excellent steering and braking. A little too much nose dive under severe braking, but everything else works so well it can be forgiven. This car really holds a line when attacking those beckoning freeway on-ramps. Transmission shifts are buttery smooth and almost imperceptable. The Bad: Ergonomics & Design. At 6' even, the armrest on the driver door is at least half a foot short of where I need it to be. Totally useless. The shelf on the door with the window, lock and mirror controls is at an odd angle. It causes you to fumble around the buttons, then twist your wrist weirdly to actuate the controls. Very disappointing. The seat was not particularly supportive, nor did I find the seat back comfortable. The seat back angle is such that my shoulders didn't touch at all, just the back of my head and my middle-back on down. Switchgear was also disappointing.... very flimsy. Response time on the touchscreen is outstanding...no delay. Good luck though performing simple tasks like phone pairing or seat heating.... or re-setting your trip odometer. Lastly, road noise intrusion is just too much. Freeway driving at 70mph should not be this loud.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Puts a smile on my face every day

victormarron, 07/16/2020
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am so glad I chose this car over any of the rivals. Everything about the cars driving dynamics such as the acceleration, handling and exhaust note is way above the competition. While the seats are a little uncomfortable after a long journey, the beautiful stich work and a perfect steering wheel make up for it. All of the mechanical portions of the car have been extremely reliable however the electronics have not. However the dealers do take care of any issues for free.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XES for sale

Related Used 2018 Jaguar XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles