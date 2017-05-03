More about the 2018 Jaguar XE

Used 2018 Jaguar XE Overview

The Used 2018 Jaguar XE is offered in the following submodels: XE Sedan, XE Diesel. Available styles include 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jaguar XE ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jaguar XE trim styles: The Used 2018 Jaguar XE 25t Premium is priced between $23,980 and $26,987 with odometer readings between 18962 and 42816 miles.

The Used 2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige is priced between $34,195 and $34,500 with odometer readings between 158 and 5696 miles.

The Used 2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium is priced between $29,000 and $29,000 with odometer readings between 11210 and 11210 miles.

The Used 2018 Jaguar XE S is priced between $39,500 and $39,500 with odometer readings between 9005 and 9005 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Jaguar XES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jaguar XE for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2018 XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,980 and mileage as low as 158 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jaguar XE.

Can't find a used 2018 Jaguar XEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XE for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,475 .

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,893 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XE for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,001 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,761 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jaguar XE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

Check out Jaguar XE lease specials