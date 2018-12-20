  1. Home
2019 Jaguar XE

What’s new

  • Additional standard features for 2019
  • Voice command functionality added to navigation system
  • New limited-edition trims: 300 Sport, Landmark and SV Project 8
  • Part of the first Jaguar XE generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Exhibits sharp handling and steering performance
  • Surprisingly comfortable ride quality
  • Impressive fuel economy with optional diesel engine
  • Doesn't stack up to rivals in quality of interior materials and assembly
  • Back seat is relatively cramped
  • Engine auto stop-start system is abrupt and unrefined
Which XE does Edmunds recommend?

From basic to fully loaded, the XE spans a broad range that should satisfy most buyers. Our choice is with the Prestige trim with the 30t engine. The Prestige version of the XE comes with all the typical accoutrements that luxury-car buyers are looking for, while the 30t engine's 296 horsepower is enough to bring a smile whenever the throttle is pushed to the floor.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Jaguar has manufactured sporty sedans and coupes for years, and it has expanded its repertoire to include SUVs as well. Perhaps lost amongst the expansion is the 2019 Jaguar XE. This small sedan isn't a big seller, but it delivers on many of the points that elevate the British brand from its competition.

One of its differentiators is in its engine lineup. While other automakers are paring down their offerings, Jaguar still provides a four-cylinder gas engine (in two power outputs), a four-cylinder diesel engine, a supercharged V6 or even an outrageous 592-hp V8. When you combine these engines with the XE's sporty suspension and steering calibrations, you get a naturally small sedan that's fun to drive no matter the powertrain choice.

But there are certain aspects of the XE that may frustrate some buyers. The rear seat is much smaller than the competition, and some materials in the door and dash do not feel up to snuff for the luxury brand. Another area that may frustrate is in the smartphone integration. To get full functionality out of the infotainment system and your smartphone, you'll have to download multiple apps with their own specific logins.

Nevertheless, the Jaguar XE has a unique style and excellent dynamics. As long as you don't regularly need to carry rear-seat passengers, it's a near-ideal sport sedan.

2019 Jaguar XE models

The 2019 Jaguar XE is available in base (XE), Premium, Prestige, Portfolio, R-Sport, S, 300 Sport, Landmark and SV Project 8 trim levels. The first four trims introduce increasing degrees of luxury and convenience, while the others offer different takes on sportiness or styling. Five engines are available across the lineup, all paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Most are available with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Base XE models start with a choice of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (the 25t) or a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine (the 20d). The gas engine makes 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, while the diesel is good for 180 hp and 318 lb-ft of torque.

Standard features on the base XE model include 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, simulated-leather (Luxtec) upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen (Touch Pro), a USB input and a six-speaker sound system.

Premium trims are available with either base four-cylinder engine or a more powerful gas four-cylinder (30t) that produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft. The Premium builds on the base XE's features with auto-dimming side mirrors, driver-seat and mirror memory settings, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and an upgraded 11-speaker Meridian sound system.

Prestige and R-Sport trims also get the choice of four-cylinder gas and diesel engines. Prestige upgrades include 18- or 19-inch wheels (depending on engine selection), keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats with additional adjustment, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system, and Jaguar's InControl apps, which enables control of various smartphone apps through the touchscreen interface.

Moving up to the R-Sport gets you unique 19- or 20-inch wheels and exterior trim, adaptive xenon headlights (with LED accent lights), automatic high beams, upgraded leather upholstery and panel trim, and satellite radio. A host of driver assistance aids are also standard, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic emergency braking, and front and rear parking sensors.

The S trim is equipped similarly to the R-Sport but only offers a supercharged V6 engine (30t, with 380 hp and 332 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive. Specific features include 19-inch wheels, upgraded front seats, enhanced leather upholstery, and upgraded aluminum and metal cabin accents.

The 300 Sport and Landmark models are also based on the R-Sport. They both come with trim-specific wheels and unique exterior and interior trims, including sill plates as well as seats and steering wheel trim. The Landmark is only available with either the 25t or 20d engines, while the 300 Sport is only available with the 30t engine.

The limited-run Portfolio model is equipped similarly to the S trim; it comes in only a tan interior and white exterior color combination and showcases upgraded front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument/gauge display, a head-up display, a Meridian surround-sound system, customizable ambient interior lighting, and a hands-free opening trunk. Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and the R-Sport's driver assistance features are also standard.

Many of the additional features found on the upper trim levels can be ordered as options on the lower trims. A Driver Assistance package enhances the standard driver aids with adaptive cruise control, a surround-view parking camera system and an automated parking system. Certain XE variants can also be ordered with an adaptive suspension.

Finally, there's the limited-run SV Project 8, which packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (592 hp, 516 lb-ft) and extensive body, chassis and suspension modifications. This trim level also includes a titanium exhaust, carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a four-seat interior with lightweight race-style front seats, and various trim pieces specific to the car.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current XE has received some minor revisions, including improvements to the infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's XE, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

7.5
While its thrust and braking are workaday, the XE has a fundamentally good chassis. Its all-wheel drive is largely invisible from behind the wheel, affording traction without spoiling the steering.

Acceleration

6.5
Acceleration is undramatic and effective. There's good response except when you stand on it after a throttle-off situation. At full whack, it pulls with reasonable authority and minimal fuss. Our test XE covered 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is slightly below average for the class.

Braking

7.0
Braking modulation is good around town — a touch of softness at the top of the pedal travel transitions into a reassuringly firm pedal. Pedal effort is consistent in harder-than-average traffic stops. Stops from 60 mph consumed a lengthy 134 feet in our testing, however.

Steering

7.5
Its quick, well-weighted steering is well-matched to the handling, making the XE feel lively in moderately spirited driving. There's not much feel, however.

Handling

8.0
Handling is nimble and tidy, even if the ultimate grip isn't outstanding. Stability control is noticeable but subtle and doesn't ruin the fun. Our test car had the all-season tires, and it was obvious that the car would benefit from performance tires.

Drivability

7.5
Overall, it's a pleasant driving experience. The eight-speed auto's shifts are smooth but not especially quick. In general, it is well-behaved, though it doesn't always make the right decisions in spirited driving.

Comfort

8.0
Don't go thinking that the R-Sport billing will ruin the ride quality. In fact, the ride is appropriately firm but never harsh. It's the highlight of the XE's comfort. The seats and well-balanced noise levels don't disappoint either.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats offer very good comfort and support for long trips. The power lumbar support initially feels a bit too generous, but that sensation quickly fades. The seat's cushioning is on the firm side.

Ride comfort

9.0
There's a very nice ride and handling balance in the XE. The ride quality is smooth even on bumpy roads at a quickish pace. The car absorbs speed bumps quite nicely and recovers well. The ride is pleasant, capable and sharp enough but never harsh in any way.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The XE is neither the loudest nor the quietest in its class, but this balance makes it pleasant to live with. There's noticeable engine vibration at idle. Once underway, it's smooth.

Climate control

7.0
The climate system is effective, but the controls have an odd layout. The two rows of buttons all look and feel the same. Some climate functions reside in the seat control screen, too. Fan noise is higher than expected.

Interior

6.5
The interior is a mixed bag. Though there is enough front headroom, this is a small cabin that feels even more so due to the design of the dashboard. The driving position is quite good, but visibility could be better. None of its shortcomings are deal-breakers, but competitors are more consistent.

Ease of use

6.0
The main controls are well-placed, and the chunky steering wheel buttons are intuitive and easy to use. But the arrangement of controls on the door is counterintuitive — seat memory controls are where you'd expect window switches to be — and the row of various buttons at the base of the shifter is confounding.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Entering or exiting, in general, is pretty typical for this kind of car. But the front door opening is pinched somewhat by a protruding air vent and the raked windshield pillar. And backseat access is not ideal because of a narrow door opening at the sill.

Driving position

8.0
The steering wheel is sized right, and the seat has a long range of height adjustment. Fore-aft seat travel is good, too — tall people will have no problem fitting up front. But anyone sitting behind them won't be happy.

Roominess

5.5
This is not a large cabin. Space in the front isn't an issue, even with the panoramic sunroof, but the door armrests are weirdly sloped, making your elbow prone to slipping off. Rear headroom is tight — 6-footers will graze the headliner, and kneeroom is marginal.

Visibility

6.5
Visibility is below class standards. The cowl is a bit high, and the side mirrors and front pillars form wide blockages, especially on the passenger side. The rear pillars and headrests are large, and the tall rear deck and beltline further restrict your view. If you get the heated windshield, you'll have glass filled with small squiggly lines.

Quality

6.0
The plastics on the door panels and console sides are disappointing, and the fit could be better. Some buttons creak, which doesn't help.

Utility

6.5
Its trunk is reasonably deep with a low liftover height, but the cabin storage is skimpy. Its nooks are small, and the door pockets are suitable for maps only. The limited backseat space may be an issue for packaging the car seat.

Small-item storage

6.0
In-cabin storage is not that great. Front occupants get narrow front door pockets with no bottle storage, an average glovebox, a little nook at the base of the console, and a small console bin. Small door pockets are the only rear storage.

Cargo space

7.5
While the trunk is deep and larger than average at 14.7 cubic feet, its opening is on the small side. It has a power-operated lid and fairly low liftover height. A 40/20/40-split folding back seat is a nice feature to enhance its usefulness.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Well-labeled lower anchors under plastic lids and upper tether points allow a child seat to be situated in any of the three rear seating positions. The lack of space in back is the limitation, not the accessibility of the anchors.

Technology

6.5
The XE's optional upgraded navigation system interface is a fast, feature-laden and worthwhile improvement over the standard one if you're not a smartphone nav user. The smartphone integration can be clunky. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto would be a prime solution for this.

Smartphone integration

5.5
Interface is nice and easy to navigate, but the system fails to provide consistent control to a smartphone. It's better to initiate playback from the device. Bluetooth would not always connect in our testing.

Driver aids

7.5
Our test car had the optional Driver Assistance package with adaptive cruise, blind-spot assist and an automated parking system. The systems performed well without any false positives.

Voice control

6.5
The system will execute commands related to music and Bluetooth phone commands but nothing beyond that. The voice recognition works well and provides prompts to follow.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jaguar XE.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Driving My New Jaguar
    Kt,
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    This car has great handling, tech features are pretty cool and the gas mileage is good. So far we love it. Make sure you get the Navigation System as we found out that was optional not standard. The Dynamic mode is ridiculous and then there’s Eco mode for better gas mileage.

    4 out of 5 stars, Proud
    Albert Giorgianni,
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    I have had 1 Jag 10 years ago and 2 Mercedes c300 since. I loved my 2008 jag. Was very happy with the 2 Mercedes. This year when looking at a new car I was disappointed in the Mercedes. I love my new Jag. Its stands out because you don't see many on the road. Once you learn all the touch menus and features, t is great. I do not have anything negative to say. I happy a purchased it.

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    25t Premium 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$39,275
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$43,735
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$41,775
    MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    25t 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$36,995
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2019 Jaguar XE features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XE safety features:

    Blind-Spot Assist
    Warns you about approaching vehicles from up to 300 feet away that might enter your blind spot. Can apply corrective steering as well.
    Pedestrian Detection
    Uses a forward-facing camera to scan for pedestrians and engages automatic braking if a collision with a pedestrian seems imminent.
    Lane Keep Assist
    Provides corrective steering if the driver veers too closely to lane markings on either side without the turn signal engaged.

    Jaguar XE vs. the competition

    Jaguar XE vs. Jaguar XF

    The XE and the XF are similar in many ways. The main difference is size. The XE is much smaller on the inside, and consequently it's smaller on the outside. This means it's easier to park and maneuver in tight confines, though rear passengers may not want to sit for any length of time.

    Compare Jaguar XE & Jaguar XF features

    Jaguar XE vs. Audi A4

    The A4's in-car technology is more advanced and easier to use. The Audi's interior is also roomier than the XE's and has better materials. Dynamically, the XE is more fun to drive than Audi's A4. You can equip the Jaguar with more powerful engines, too.

    Compare Jaguar XE & Audi A4 features

    Jaguar XE vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

    The XE makes more power while generally being more engaging to drive. It's a size bigger, too. But the CLA is more affordable. You might also consider the gonzo AMG CLA 45 performance model if you want something with a distinct performance edge.

    Compare Jaguar XE & Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Jaguar XE:

