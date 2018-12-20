2019 Jaguar XE
What’s new
- Additional standard features for 2019
- Voice command functionality added to navigation system
- New limited-edition trims: 300 Sport, Landmark and SV Project 8
- Part of the first Jaguar XE generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exhibits sharp handling and steering performance
- Surprisingly comfortable ride quality
- Impressive fuel economy with optional diesel engine
- Doesn't stack up to rivals in quality of interior materials and assembly
- Back seat is relatively cramped
- Engine auto stop-start system is abrupt and unrefined
Which XE does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Jaguar has manufactured sporty sedans and coupes for years, and it has expanded its repertoire to include SUVs as well. Perhaps lost amongst the expansion is the 2019 Jaguar XE. This small sedan isn't a big seller, but it delivers on many of the points that elevate the British brand from its competition.
One of its differentiators is in its engine lineup. While other automakers are paring down their offerings, Jaguar still provides a four-cylinder gas engine (in two power outputs), a four-cylinder diesel engine, a supercharged V6 or even an outrageous 592-hp V8. When you combine these engines with the XE's sporty suspension and steering calibrations, you get a naturally small sedan that's fun to drive no matter the powertrain choice.
But there are certain aspects of the XE that may frustrate some buyers. The rear seat is much smaller than the competition, and some materials in the door and dash do not feel up to snuff for the luxury brand. Another area that may frustrate is in the smartphone integration. To get full functionality out of the infotainment system and your smartphone, you'll have to download multiple apps with their own specific logins.
Nevertheless, the Jaguar XE has a unique style and excellent dynamics. As long as you don't regularly need to carry rear-seat passengers, it's a near-ideal sport sedan.
2019 Jaguar XE models
The 2019 Jaguar XE is available in base (XE), Premium, Prestige, Portfolio, R-Sport, S, 300 Sport, Landmark and SV Project 8 trim levels. The first four trims introduce increasing degrees of luxury and convenience, while the others offer different takes on sportiness or styling. Five engines are available across the lineup, all paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Most are available with either rear- or all-wheel drive.
Base XE models start with a choice of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (the 25t) or a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine (the 20d). The gas engine makes 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, while the diesel is good for 180 hp and 318 lb-ft of torque.
Standard features on the base XE model include 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, simulated-leather (Luxtec) upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen (Touch Pro), a USB input and a six-speaker sound system.
Premium trims are available with either base four-cylinder engine or a more powerful gas four-cylinder (30t) that produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft. The Premium builds on the base XE's features with auto-dimming side mirrors, driver-seat and mirror memory settings, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and an upgraded 11-speaker Meridian sound system.
Prestige and R-Sport trims also get the choice of four-cylinder gas and diesel engines. Prestige upgrades include 18- or 19-inch wheels (depending on engine selection), keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats with additional adjustment, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system, and Jaguar's InControl apps, which enables control of various smartphone apps through the touchscreen interface.
Moving up to the R-Sport gets you unique 19- or 20-inch wheels and exterior trim, adaptive xenon headlights (with LED accent lights), automatic high beams, upgraded leather upholstery and panel trim, and satellite radio. A host of driver assistance aids are also standard, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic emergency braking, and front and rear parking sensors.
The S trim is equipped similarly to the R-Sport but only offers a supercharged V6 engine (30t, with 380 hp and 332 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive. Specific features include 19-inch wheels, upgraded front seats, enhanced leather upholstery, and upgraded aluminum and metal cabin accents.
The 300 Sport and Landmark models are also based on the R-Sport. They both come with trim-specific wheels and unique exterior and interior trims, including sill plates as well as seats and steering wheel trim. The Landmark is only available with either the 25t or 20d engines, while the 300 Sport is only available with the 30t engine.
The limited-run Portfolio model is equipped similarly to the S trim; it comes in only a tan interior and white exterior color combination and showcases upgraded front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument/gauge display, a head-up display, a Meridian surround-sound system, customizable ambient interior lighting, and a hands-free opening trunk. Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and the R-Sport's driver assistance features are also standard.
Many of the additional features found on the upper trim levels can be ordered as options on the lower trims. A Driver Assistance package enhances the standard driver aids with adaptive cruise control, a surround-view parking camera system and an automated parking system. Certain XE variants can also be ordered with an adaptive suspension.
Finally, there's the limited-run SV Project 8, which packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (592 hp, 516 lb-ft) and extensive body, chassis and suspension modifications. This trim level also includes a titanium exhaust, carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a four-seat interior with lightweight race-style front seats, and various trim pieces specific to the car.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current XE has received some minor revisions, including improvements to the infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's XE, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess5.5
Visibility6.5
Quality6.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration5.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.5
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car has great handling, tech features are pretty cool and the gas mileage is good. So far we love it. Make sure you get the Navigation System as we found out that was optional not standard. The Dynamic mode is ridiculous and then there’s Eco mode for better gas mileage.
I have had 1 Jag 10 years ago and 2 Mercedes c300 since. I loved my 2008 jag. Was very happy with the 2 Mercedes. This year when looking at a new car I was disappointed in the Mercedes. I love my new Jag. Its stands out because you don't see many on the road. Once you learn all the touch menus and features, t is great. I do not have anything negative to say. I happy a purchased it.
Features & Specs
|25t Premium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,275
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|25t Prestige 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,735
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,775
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|25t 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,995
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XE safety features:
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns you about approaching vehicles from up to 300 feet away that might enter your blind spot. Can apply corrective steering as well.
- Pedestrian Detection
- Uses a forward-facing camera to scan for pedestrians and engages automatic braking if a collision with a pedestrian seems imminent.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Provides corrective steering if the driver veers too closely to lane markings on either side without the turn signal engaged.
Jaguar XE vs. the competition
Jaguar XE vs. Jaguar XF
The XE and the XF are similar in many ways. The main difference is size. The XE is much smaller on the inside, and consequently it's smaller on the outside. This means it's easier to park and maneuver in tight confines, though rear passengers may not want to sit for any length of time.
Jaguar XE vs. Audi A4
The A4's in-car technology is more advanced and easier to use. The Audi's interior is also roomier than the XE's and has better materials. Dynamically, the XE is more fun to drive than Audi's A4. You can equip the Jaguar with more powerful engines, too.
Jaguar XE vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
The XE makes more power while generally being more engaging to drive. It's a size bigger, too. But the CLA is more affordable. You might also consider the gonzo AMG CLA 45 performance model if you want something with a distinct performance edge.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XE a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jaguar XE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jaguar XE:
- Additional standard features for 2019
- Voice command functionality added to navigation system
- New limited-edition trims: 300 Sport, Landmark and SV Project 8
- Part of the first Jaguar XE generation introduced for 2017
Is the Jaguar XE reliable?
Is the 2019 Jaguar XE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar XE?
The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar XE is the 2019 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,995.
Other versions include:
- 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,275
- 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,735
- 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,775
- 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,995
- 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,235
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $56,285
- 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,845
- 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,990
- 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,345
- 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,075
- S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $53,785
- 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,400
- 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,035
- 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,495
- 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $41,015
- SV Project 8 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $187,500
- 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $43,275
- 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $49,345
- 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $50,490
- 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $52,990
- 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $47,735
- 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $51,845
- 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,535
- 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,635
- 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $57,590
- 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,575
- 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,900
- 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,090
- 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,135
- 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $45,235
- 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $40,775
- 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $38,515
- 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,490
What are the different models of Jaguar XE?
More about the 2019 Jaguar XE
2019 Jaguar XE Overview
The 2019 Jaguar XE is offered in the following submodels: XE Sedan, XE Diesel, XE SV Project 8. Available styles include 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SV Project 8 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Jaguar XE?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jaguar XE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XE 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XE.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jaguar XE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Jaguar XE?
Which 2019 Jaguar XES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Jaguar XE for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2019 XES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $49,078 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jaguar XE.
Can't find a new 2019 Jaguar XEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar XE for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,114.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,451.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jaguar XE?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
