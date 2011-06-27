2020 Jaguar I-PACE Consumer Reviews

I LOVE I-PACE! Richard de Forest , 09/23/2019 HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Edmunds is dead wrong in its incorrect review regarding the regenerative braking system. In "HIGH REGEN MODE" it gives me, instant powerful braking with smooth, NON JERKY, ONE PEDAL driving. Plain and simple! Edmunds needs to correct this inaccurate aspect of its review of the 2019 I Pace EV400/ AWD vehicle. My I PACE performs perfectly and driving in ECO mode I'm averaging 224 -239-mile driving range. In updating my review of my 2019 I PACE (see above), the most important event was Jaguar increased the driving range from 237miles to 267 miles of driving range, with another increase in range to approximately 297 miles of driving range coming in the future This puts the I PACE at comparative ranges of the Tesla. The car has given NO us problems and is a dream ride! It's important to once again point out that Edmunds first (and continues to write incorrectly) that the braking was "grabby and jerky" using the recumbent braking system. The test driver had the car dialed in to the WRONG setting {LOW} instead of the HIGH setting. When correctly set in the HIGH recumbent mode the car is faultless at "One Pedal Driving". I'll probably get 100K miles before needing brakes. Still LOVE MY I PACE! The styling is unique and a mix of 'muscle' and elegance. People are constantly looking at the car and asking about it. It beats Tesla in many ways: easy to adjust settings without having to adjust Tesla's ONE SCREEN digital touch screen which is dangerous while trying to make adjustments while staring at the screen and driving (I owned one); the interior trims: leather Reco racing seats; the glass roof doesn't overheat the cab like Tesla and the handling is tighter than the Tesla on curves, etc. When the lease is up I'm going to buy out the residual and keep the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best EV - Best Car in its Class - Love it! Mark , 03/15/2020 HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This vehicle is simply amazing. First, it’s stunning and sleek - lots of compliments. Second, the interior is best in class combining the right mix of hi tech gauges with Jaguar modern elegance and beautiful design with high quality metals, leather, stitching and wood. Lots of attention to detail and jewelry inside. Third, it accelerates faster, corners sharper, rides and absorbs road wrinkles like magic and is more fun than any vehicle I’ve ever owned - including about every Porsche model. Fourth, the upgraded Meridien sound system is magnificent. Fifth, the warranty is best in class. Sixth, the software upgrade did increase range. Sixth, the brake issue mentioned isn’t an issue at all so confused as to the call-out. Buy the HSE with all the options...wish I had heads-up display. Only quibbles are laggy software, lack of electric steering wheel and slow charging options. I gave it 5 stars with the highest recommendation. Smile every time I get to drive it. Subaru coined ‘Love’ for its brand...the i-Pace evokes just the same and more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We LOVE our Jaguar ii-pace! Josephus , 10/26/2019 HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful First, let me say I agree with Mr. de Forest's comments. I have no idea how Edmunds could have concluded that the regenerative braking would not allow the vehicle to come to a complete stop or to provide effective regenerative braking. Inexplicable. Most of Edmunds ratings are reasonably close to being accurate but the Overall Performance (particularly when considering acceleration, ride comfort, handling and interior/exterior quality) is significantly low). I also find it most interesting and disappointing that the article covering electric cars (crossovers?) didn't even list the i-pace. I.e. If I hadn't clicked on More Cars I would have had no idea Edmunds had ever tested and evaluated this fine vehicle. A rather strange exclusion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car ever Mike Heil , 10/28/2019 HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I’ve been waiting for a non Tesla electric and I’m so glad I did. The Ipace is incredible. My other car is a gl63 amg and love my ipace more Report Abuse