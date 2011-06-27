2019 Jaguar F-PACE Consumer Reviews
This Cat Growls
If you can, get yourself the S. The 3.0L engine develops 380 bhp and it flys. Not literally of course, but you will have a big smile on your face as you leave the remainder of the traffic lined up with you at the set of lights still sitting there when you are a half mile down the road. This does work best if you are the first in line at the lights, but I am sure it works wherever you are in the line. Aside from the acceleration it just feels like quality. Equipped with the optional sports seats this is a very comfortable drivers position, giving you such a secure feeling as you turn into a corner it is almost womb like. I really don’t know where the criticism of the interior is justified, it is not Bentley luxurious but it seems more than adequately solid for this price range. One problem with the vehicle, it does attract a lot of looks, and comments. “See this smile? It tells you everything you want to know” I tell them.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The worst vehicle I have ever owned
The battery went out in my first week on owning it. Battery went dead second week I owned it. They replaced battery. There’s some issue with the radiator in the fan because the fan runs all the time. My check engine light went on this week and with all of the other problems that I’ve decided not to mention I wanted to cry in the parking lot when it lit up. Because I knew it would be another month before their service department to get me an appointment with a loaner vehicle. I just want to get out of this lease
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best high end sports SUV and coolest looking car o
There is no doubt that this car is the gem of its class. It clearly has the best look af them all, the S version is powerful and fun to drive and the SVR even blows away the Cayenne turbo! And, the best warranty of them all with full maintenance included. Youd be nuts not to take a close look at this monster! Customer service is also better than BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a no brainer...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
beautiful in and out
The controls are a bit quirky but once you get familiar with them, they are easy to use. Best warranty around! The dealership was fabulous in getting me the vehicle equipped the way I wanted it. Finance was extremely easy as was the paperwork at the end of the process. Having had other luxury brands, I would gladly buy another JLR product in a heart beat. They never disappoint and there is no other vehicle I would feel safer in in inclement weather. My family has purchased several Land Rover/Range Rover vehicles, this is the first Jaguar and I just love it! It is so much unto drive, I can't remember a car that made me smile whenever I had someplace to go!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Absolutely amazing
This vehicle has well surpassed all of my expectations. It is fun to drive, and regardless of what the fuel economy ratings say- I was averaging nearly 38mpg in eco mode! And it has plenty of power, and is very responsive. It gets even better in dynamic mode. I am so happy with my F-pace.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-PACE
Related 2019 Jaguar F-PACE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020