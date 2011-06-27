2019 Jaguar F-PACE Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
3.6
13 reviews
This Cat Growls

James Bigglesworth, 02/20/2019
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
34 of 39 people found this review helpful

If you can, get yourself the S. The 3.0L engine develops 380 bhp and it flys. Not literally of course, but you will have a big smile on your face as you leave the remainder of the traffic lined up with you at the set of lights still sitting there when you are a half mile down the road. This does work best if you are the first in line at the lights, but I am sure it works wherever you are in the line. Aside from the acceleration it just feels like quality. Equipped with the optional sports seats this is a very comfortable drivers position, giving you such a secure feeling as you turn into a corner it is almost womb like. I really don’t know where the criticism of the interior is justified, it is not Bentley luxurious but it seems more than adequately solid for this price range. One problem with the vehicle, it does attract a lot of looks, and comments. “See this smile? It tells you everything you want to know” I tell them.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The worst vehicle I have ever owned

Ryan Donovan, 09/08/2019
25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
39 of 48 people found this review helpful

The battery went out in my first week on owning it. Battery went dead second week I owned it. They replaced battery. There’s some issue with the radiator in the fan because the fan runs all the time. My check engine light went on this week and with all of the other problems that I’ve decided not to mention I wanted to cry in the parking lot when it lit up. Because I knew it would be another month before their service department to get me an appointment with a loaner vehicle. I just want to get out of this lease

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best high end sports SUV and coolest looking car o

Michael, 06/16/2019
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
17 of 23 people found this review helpful

There is no doubt that this car is the gem of its class. It clearly has the best look af them all, the S version is powerful and fun to drive and the SVR even blows away the Cayenne turbo! And, the best warranty of them all with full maintenance included. Youd be nuts not to take a close look at this monster! Customer service is also better than BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a no brainer...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
beautiful in and out

C M C, 06/23/2019
30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 12 people found this review helpful

The controls are a bit quirky but once you get familiar with them, they are easy to use. Best warranty around! The dealership was fabulous in getting me the vehicle equipped the way I wanted it. Finance was extremely easy as was the paperwork at the end of the process. Having had other luxury brands, I would gladly buy another JLR product in a heart beat. They never disappoint and there is no other vehicle I would feel safer in in inclement weather. My family has purchased several Land Rover/Range Rover vehicles, this is the first Jaguar and I just love it! It is so much unto drive, I can't remember a car that made me smile whenever I had someplace to go!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Absolutely amazing

MW, 03/03/2020
25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has well surpassed all of my expectations. It is fun to drive, and regardless of what the fuel economy ratings say- I was averaging nearly 38mpg in eco mode! And it has plenty of power, and is very responsive. It gets even better in dynamic mode. I am so happy with my F-pace.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
