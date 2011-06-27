2019 Jaguar F-PACE Consumer Reviews

This Cat Growls James Bigglesworth , 02/20/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 34 of 39 people found this review helpful If you can, get yourself the S. The 3.0L engine develops 380 bhp and it flys. Not literally of course, but you will have a big smile on your face as you leave the remainder of the traffic lined up with you at the set of lights still sitting there when you are a half mile down the road. This does work best if you are the first in line at the lights, but I am sure it works wherever you are in the line. Aside from the acceleration it just feels like quality. Equipped with the optional sports seats this is a very comfortable drivers position, giving you such a secure feeling as you turn into a corner it is almost womb like. I really don’t know where the criticism of the interior is justified, it is not Bentley luxurious but it seems more than adequately solid for this price range. One problem with the vehicle, it does attract a lot of looks, and comments. “See this smile? It tells you everything you want to know” I tell them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The worst vehicle I have ever owned Ryan Donovan , 09/08/2019 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 39 of 48 people found this review helpful The battery went out in my first week on owning it. Battery went dead second week I owned it. They replaced battery. There’s some issue with the radiator in the fan because the fan runs all the time. My check engine light went on this week and with all of the other problems that I’ve decided not to mention I wanted to cry in the parking lot when it lit up. Because I knew it would be another month before their service department to get me an appointment with a loaner vehicle. I just want to get out of this lease Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best high end sports SUV and coolest looking car o Michael , 06/16/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 17 of 23 people found this review helpful There is no doubt that this car is the gem of its class. It clearly has the best look af them all, the S version is powerful and fun to drive and the SVR even blows away the Cayenne turbo! And, the best warranty of them all with full maintenance included. Youd be nuts not to take a close look at this monster! Customer service is also better than BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a no brainer... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

beautiful in and out C M C , 06/23/2019 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful The controls are a bit quirky but once you get familiar with them, they are easy to use. Best warranty around! The dealership was fabulous in getting me the vehicle equipped the way I wanted it. Finance was extremely easy as was the paperwork at the end of the process. Having had other luxury brands, I would gladly buy another JLR product in a heart beat. They never disappoint and there is no other vehicle I would feel safer in in inclement weather. My family has purchased several Land Rover/Range Rover vehicles, this is the first Jaguar and I just love it! It is so much unto drive, I can't remember a car that made me smile whenever I had someplace to go! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse