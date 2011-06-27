Estimated values
2011 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,689
|$8,729
|$10,207
|Clean
|$6,214
|$8,096
|$9,445
|Average
|$5,265
|$6,832
|$7,921
|Rough
|$4,316
|$5,567
|$6,397
Estimated values
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,433
|$8,551
|$10,084
|Clean
|$5,977
|$7,932
|$9,332
|Average
|$5,064
|$6,693
|$7,826
|Rough
|$4,152
|$5,454
|$6,321
Estimated values
2011 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,244
|$5,071
|$5,679
|Clean
|$3,943
|$4,704
|$5,255
|Average
|$3,341
|$3,969
|$4,408
|Rough
|$2,738
|$3,235
|$3,560
Estimated values
2011 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$7,103
|$8,259
|Clean
|$5,117
|$6,588
|$7,642
|Average
|$4,336
|$5,559
|$6,409
|Rough
|$3,554
|$4,530
|$5,176
Estimated values
2011 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,826
|$8,109
|$9,756
|Clean
|$5,413
|$7,522
|$9,028
|Average
|$4,586
|$6,347
|$7,571
|Rough
|$3,760
|$5,172
|$6,115
Estimated values
2011 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,528
|$7,091
|$8,225
|Clean
|$5,136
|$6,577
|$7,611
|Average
|$4,352
|$5,550
|$6,383
|Rough
|$3,567
|$4,523
|$5,155