Estimated values
2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,229
|$11,079
|$13,276
|Clean
|$6,503
|$9,986
|$11,945
|Average
|$5,050
|$7,801
|$9,283
|Rough
|$3,598
|$5,615
|$6,620
Estimated values
2004 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,714
|$7,305
|$8,782
|Clean
|$4,241
|$6,584
|$7,901
|Average
|$3,294
|$5,143
|$6,140
|Rough
|$2,346
|$3,702
|$4,379
Estimated values
2004 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,941
|$6,729
|$8,306
|Clean
|$3,545
|$6,065
|$7,473
|Average
|$2,754
|$4,737
|$5,807
|Rough
|$1,962
|$3,410
|$4,141
Estimated values
2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro AWD 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,056
|$7,066
|$8,765
|Clean
|$3,648
|$6,369
|$7,886
|Average
|$2,833
|$4,975
|$6,129
|Rough
|$2,018
|$3,581
|$4,371
Estimated values
2004 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,120
|$7,933
|$9,536
|Clean
|$4,606
|$7,150
|$8,580
|Average
|$3,577
|$5,585
|$6,668
|Rough
|$2,548
|$4,020
|$4,755
Estimated values
2004 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,422
|$6,851
|$8,235
|Clean
|$3,977
|$6,175
|$7,409
|Average
|$3,089
|$4,823
|$5,758
|Rough
|$2,201
|$3,472
|$4,106