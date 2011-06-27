  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Ascender
  4. Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Ascender
5(76%)4(20%)3(1%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.7
51 reviews
Write a review
See all Ascenders for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,088 - $3,740
Used Ascender for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

RIP ASCENDER :(

skyye, 03/12/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

My husband & I purchased our Ascender March 08, it being a car thats not really common we had our doubts but was exactly what we were looking for. We never had any problems on it except for an electrical problem which is common on these cars. When making sure this was the right car to purchase I searched reviews & found the most informative ones on this site so I wanted to make sure that I added my thoughts of this car on here but most importantly how well it handles in accidents. Last week my husband was involved in an accident with a drunk driver which totaled our Ascender but it handled extremely well. Definitely a 10 on safety!!

Report Abuse

Going on 12 years together...

Laverna Lopez, 05/24/2016
S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car brand new in 2005. I have always had an Isuzu, my husband and I would buy a new one for me every 3 years. My 2004 ascender has moved to 3 states with me in the last 12 years, has over 177,000 miles and still runs great. Have never had to use my AAA in 12 years nor my Insurance. Have thought numerous times about trading it in and getting something new but I've never had a single issue with this vehicle ever..I've kept up maitance on it and have never had to take it in for any issues AT ALL! This is the best most reliable car I have ever owned!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My 2003 Isuzu Ascender

Pat K., 10/22/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I am really enjoying my Ascender. It has provided comfort, good mileage, and a lot of flattering comments from per- sons who had not seen an Ascender before. It has all the extras that I could ask for including an outstanding warranty.

Report Abuse

A real surpise

tmbhawaii, 01/21/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

very roomy and provides a smooth ride. Engine is very quiet.

Report Abuse

Excellent SUV on and off road

winniemt, 02/11/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This SUV has been fantastic. It drives like a truck on the highway, but off-road, it's phenomenal. Took it up a narrow, rocky, rutted pass over the Brider Mountains in Montana just for fun. It must be called Ascender because it can - ascend, that is. Went straight up the mountain like it was nothing! Beautiful and comfortable, too. Perfect for Montana winters.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ascenders for sale

Related Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles