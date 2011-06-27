  1. Home
2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0 out of 5 stars
2 reviews
4 out of 5 stars

Refined Power and Limited Technology

PG, 10/18/2020
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are a returning Infiniti customer and you enjoyed the benefits of using the InTouch Services app on your phone, be prepared to loose all of that functionality. Right now, this FLAGSHIP car doesn't work with the current version of the app. So (from within the app), you lose Remote Start (from anywhere), Find My Vehicle, Send Directions to Car, Vehicle Health Report, Valet Mode, Curfew alerts, Perimeter alerts, and Speed alerts. Yes, you would pay extra to have these features, but the fact that these are no longer an option is FRUSTRATING. There are other aspects of the onboard software that were modified (or, eliminated) to accommodate Apple & Android Car Play. Like most of all the other reviews I read or viewed, the power of the vehicle is outstanding... it just doesn't sound like it. This vehicle in Sport+ mode should make a lot more exhaust noise. The Suspension in this vehicle is different from all of the other Infiniti vehicles... and this is a good thing in my book. It handles rough surfaces very well. My vehicle came with the exterior Carbon Fiber package which, for over $2280, is not worth it. The paddle shifters in this car are a nice black color, but they are plastic... however, they are very responsive and the downshift rev matching is great. This car does not come with upgraded floor mats, which was very surprising, as, again, the Q60 Red Sport AWD is a flagship vehicle. Very powerful engine, yet comfortable to drive. Sometimes, it's exhilarating, but not exactly fun... I'd opt for an Audi TTS for that.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
4 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars

A sleek, beautiful coupe

Christian, 12/01/2020
RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I agree with reviewers that this car is far behind the competition in terms of technological prowess. But what the Germans have forgotten is that a vehicle is more than just a spectacular interior...it needs to LOOK the part too. I have found that the materials inside are nice and that the lighting is sleek and understated especially with the silver optic fiber trim and red leather. Ultimately, do we really care about a digital gauge cluster that much? She is a little porky but many of the drawbacks can be fixed: different tires, a performance exhaust. Fix those things and pick up a Red Sport for under 40K and you have the best looking car under about 65K but you paid almost 30K less...Seriously. Everything else worth driving is over 75K - Lexus LC500, used Jaguar F-Type R...

