Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Q60
Overview
$41,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3857 lbs.
Gross weight4894 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume94.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Mica
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
255/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
