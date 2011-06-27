  1. Home
2020 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful sports sedan

Danielle, 12/26/2019
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I wanted an AWD sports sedan with a 6cyl. The q50 has exceeded my expectations. I love having apple car play. The dash is beautiful and very easy to see. I love the speed and consistency of the drive. I have the Luxe AWD trim with no packages and am very satisfied with the value for the price. Looking to enjoy my new ride for years to come.

Luxury Sport sedan...Red Sport @ 400HP sleeper

Denny O, 02/01/2020
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
No complaints

Satisfied Q50 Owner, 04/28/2020
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The two screens are terrific, however, if you don’t read the owners manual or watch the easily accessible YouTube videos that explain in detail how to use the infotainment system it will take you longer to learn. No complaints with acceleration, fuel range (with a 20 gallon gas tank), fuel economy, and comfort. I wish the Luxe model came with memory settings for the passenger and driver seats.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Excellent Value

Cincy_Bronx Ride, 08/08/2020
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Q, I had the 2017 Q50 which was a nice car. The technology was surely lacking behind Lexus and Acura but the car itself outperformed each of them easily. I also had a 3 Series BMW, which was a superior ride versus all entry level luxury cars, BUT way too overpriced, pus a weak engine compared to the Q50. I just went to the 2020 Q50S which is Fantastic. The technology was upgraded, still not the best, but the response is quick and accurate. The 16 speaker Bose is astounding. Lexus always wins on interior detail, they are #1. Acura is too conservative and reminds me too much of a Honda. I never had good luck with Honda transmissions. Although I had a 1992 Acura Legend which rates as one of my best overall cars I ever owned. You can't go wrong with a Q50 if you want a great engine, smooth transmission, a great drive and an overall comfortable ride. Like I said, Lexus beats Infiniti with interior details and beauty every time, it's not even close. So it all depends on what you are looking for. You can't go wrong with a Q50, or the Q50S if you want a high performance, good looking ride.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Beauty Ride

Pete, 08/30/2020
3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Q50S is a beautiful,fun car with plenty of "POP".Mine has 300 hairy chested turbo HP and I love it.Fuel consumption is OK.Ride is solid AWD and run flat 19" tires give a controllable safe felling ride.I get plenty of compliments on my shiny black finish. My only complaint is the lack of driver seat and steering wheel memory buttons.This feature was standard on the 2012 Nissan Maxima I traded and I miss it. PDC

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
