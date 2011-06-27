Used 2006 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2006 Q45s
I have owned 1993 & 1996 Q45. The 2006 Q45s ride is exemplary and far superior to the others. The vehicle allows you to feel the road like a real sports car and yet, ridding in luxury. NOT EVERYONE HAS ONE! Mileage not bad for a V8,340hp. Design allows the car to speed up without wind noise. To bad 2007 will not see one; however, I am told that in 2008 the Q is coming back with a vengeance.
INFINITI Q45
This car is understated elegance. It is truly a great car that has been mostly ignored by the reviewers and the buyers. I also owned a 1992 Q45. it was also a great car. i never had a problem with either cars. D.E.
Last of the Q45 line?
Motor Trend's September 2006 new car review issue did not include a snap shot of the 2007 Q45 leading me to believe that 2006 may be its last year for the US market. Sales of the 2005 models approached Rolls-Royce Phantom levels in the US (only an average of about 22 per state) and fewer still in 2006 (anyone have the US figure through June?) and the failure to even publish a 2006 sales brochure (Infiniti sent me a 2005), though they do e-mail you a four-page 2006 brochure in .pdf led me to this conclusion. The only model produced in 2006 is the Q45s. The very successful M45 might be poised to replace the Q45. If true, I might be willing to part with my showroom Q45s for the right price.
Q-45 is the "King of Luxury"!!
This car is the best in its class. It is pure luxury!! They need to make 20 inch chrome wheels an option for the Q!!
Related Used 2006 INFINITI Q45 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Nissan Versa 2008
- Used Scion TC 2011 For Sale
- Used Acura RLX 2005
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2011 For Sale
- Used Audi S5 2010
- Used Nissan Z 2013
- Used Chevrolet Blazer 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 1998
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2020 Impala
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Terrain
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2021
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ioniq Electric
- 2021 Hyundai Tucson
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2021 Veloster
- 2021 Santa Fe
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Palisade
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai Kona
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- BMW M4 CS 2020
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- McLaren 720S 2020
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- Ford Shelby GT350 2020
- 2020 911
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021
Recommended
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2012 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2013 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Buick Century in Santa Monica, CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 in San Mateo, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Richmond, CA
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Chapel Hill, NC
- Used Saturn Aura in Des Plaines, IL
- Used Ford Focus in Union City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500Hd in Broomfield, CO
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Marysville, WA
- Used Jeep Patriot in Apex, NC
- Used Ford Expedition in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Mclaren 650S-Coupe in La Habra, CA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Somerville, MA
- Used Mini Cooper in Santa Clara, CA
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Davis, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Volvo XC40 in Woodland, CA
- Used Dodge Journey in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Honda Passport in Compton, CA
- Used Honda Passport in Franklin, TN
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Temple, TX
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide-S in Riverside, CA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Racine, WI