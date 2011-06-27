Used 2013 INFINITI M Consumer Reviews

CUDOS to INFINITI - they got it right! ooty74 , 05/22/2015 M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful After almost 3 years of ownership I am very pleased with my Infiniti M37 Sport (now called Q70). It's beautiful, I've had NO mechanical problems and it's a blast to drive. CONSUMER REPORTS was right when they recommended it over the MB E350 and the BMW 5's for 4 straight years (2011-2015). Unlike other car magazines that publish reviews based on the advertising they receive from car manufacturers CONSUMER REPORTS bases their evaluation on 50 objective tests. The M37 is so dependable that it's recommended as a used luxury car by CR. It's a perfect blend of reliability, performance and luxury. Before I bought the M37 I drove both the Mercedes E350 2 door Sport and BMW 5 series. I was not impressed. Both offered cachet names but not much else for the high price. The BMW was not the BMW of my father's generation. The handling was lackluster and the interior was high grade plastic and vinyl (seats). The MB E350 sport was small,had a VERY rough ride and the seats were VERY uncomfortable. Like the BMW the interior was a mixture of plastic and vinyl (leatherette?). IMHO these cars are unacceptable for the $60,00.00 list price. By contrast the M37 Sport was exactly the car that CONSUMER REPORT predicted it would be. The Infiniti was VERY, VERY AGILE and handled much better than the cachet names. The seats were not vinyl but were beautifully double stitched leather. Also the ride was surprisingly better than the more expensive Mercedes E350 sport. Infiniti got it right when they designed this car. I'm very pleased with the M37. I've gotten many complements on my car. It does evoke an unsolicited "WOW" response from many people and I do catch a number of TESLA owners gazing at my car. I've been down to the dealership earlier this year and saw the new version of the M37. It's apparently the same car with new body work. A very handsome design. Conclusion: don't place your trust solely in car magazine/car website reviews. I have purchased many cars over the past 30 years based my decisions on CR's recommendations and have never been disappointed ...... my advise do a lot of reading and do some driving Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

fast and furious ooty74 , 02/24/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought my 2013 M37 sport 5 months ago and have no regrets. The M37 has been recommended by Consumer Reports for the past 3 years as their top luxury car. I looked at the E350, Lexus GS sport and the BMW 5 series but bought the M37 based on it's performance (0-60 in 5 sec), beauty (looks like a Maserati-Jag hybrid w/muscle) and solid reliability (due to it's low repair cost it's recommended as a used car). My car is quick and snarls (I love it) when I speed up to pass someone and I have caught a number of BMW boys giving my M37S a second glance..... You gotta check this car out. You will love it. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever jimd18 , 03/31/2014 M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My wife is driving a G37 which we both love. When my jealousy finally got to be too much I scrapped my SUV for a 2013 M37. My alternatives were the Lexus GS350 and the Audi A6. These are both comfortable and excellent to drive. What pushed the M37 to the top is the comfort, interior room and nearly perfect ergonomics in terms of controls, etc. The car is a blast to drive, has more comfort and sophistication than the G37, but is smoother and quieter on the inside. I've had Lexus, Mercedes and BMW's, but I would easily trade any of them for my M37. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

A great car, but somewhat bipolar Chris Enlow , 02/18/2015 M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I frequently love my M37, when the ECU isn't fighting itself it has excellent grunt and acceleration. However, you never know what car you are going to get when you crank it; sometimes it is torquey head snapping acceleration and other times it is a high revving whiner with artificial turbo lag that you have to kick in the rear end to get going and then takes off like a rocketship. I feel this is all due to the software that controls the car and it just isn't right for reliable, spirited driving. I do hope there will be a software upgrade that makes this car perform in a more consistent manner. Report Abuse