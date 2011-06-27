Used 1999 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
Infiniti
This was my first car and I am so glad I got it even though it has had so many problems. Still a fantastic car! Just take care of it so these problems don't happen!
What An Underdog
This car has been everything I could have possibly asked for. I used Edmunds for the reviews, and they have been dead on. This car is built for longevity, agility and very good fuel economy for todays times. It's not a car you see very often, so it's almost like having a limited edition Infiniti. I bought this car with 142k on it, within almost one year, I have now reached 171k... not a single problem. Regular maintenance... I use full synthetic oil, amazing the difference it makes on performance. Great car, great value, classic Infiniti style.
Awesome
Purchased as a car to drive until i found what i wanted. well-this turned out to be what i wanted. plan to keep as long as it keeps giving me quality ownership
I love this car!
The G20 (Nissan Primera) is a wonderful, bulletproof (do your research on the SR20DE) vehicle to own! The handling is superb (check out its racing heritage in the BTCC). I have the Autumn Bronze color, which receives compliments all the time. Other than routine oil changes, I have only spent money on brakes, rotors, pads, and upgrading the exhaust manifold to headers. This car will not disappoint you in terms of reliability. I love driving my G20. The sound system is great. Its road manners are excellent. The community at G20.net is wonderful for learning more about this beautiful car. The car advert says it best: "Born in Japan. Educated in Europe. Now Available in America."
Good Car
I bought my 99 G20 in Nov 2002, and have put 78k miles up to now. This car has been driven across the country twice, and never broke down, and is a very comfortable ride.
