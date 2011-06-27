Used 2003 INFINITI FX35 Consumer Reviews

Think before you buy vivek , 05/22/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My FX35 has more rattles than any vehicle I have owned (which include Acura, Audi, Volvo, Honda etc). Every week there is something annoying - rattle of the week. Problems with driver seat which the dealer can't fix. Problem with alignment of the headlight which dealer can't fix. Busted stereo and CD player. Problem with rear-seat belt. When I take the car through a carwash, water leaks in. The paint on this vehicle is paper thin - slightest nick and it chips off and rusts in less than few weeks. The vehicle is a pain to maintain. Repeated brake problems. Very stiff ride. The build and mechanical quality is bad enough that this will be my last Infinity. And city fuel economy of 16mp!! Report Abuse

130,000 miles near flawless! boyracer3 , 01/09/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought CPO in 08 w 40K mi. I have always averaged 35-45K/yr. Usually switch cars every 6 mos-2 yrs. Have had difficulty finding cause with this car. Squeaking brakes have been a constant issue. My cd changer skips when it's cold $500 for rebuild and xm loses signal when it's hot. Those are the only problems I have had. Period. I've owned ford gm toy niss Honda Audi BMW vw & Porsche, the FX has been the most pleasant overall. Performance & handing are great. Service beats all others. Nav is better than 07 Audi or BMW. Also ave mixed 21 mpg and 25+ at 80mph.

Comparison to Murano comparison shopper , 02/25/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I compared the Nissan Murano and the Infiniti FX. The Murano is front-wheel drive with significant torque steer, a tranversely mounted engine, and a CVT. The FX Std is rear-wheel drive with a longitudinally mounted engine, and automatic with auxillary 5-gear manual. The CVT was smooth but the FX's automatic was too. The Murano provides manual Sport and Low gears and the FX has a 5-gear manual. The FX handles like a sports car while the Murano wallows on curves. Inside, the FX dash is cleaner than the confusing array in the Murano.

No regrets John , 07/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased used Sport edition with 26K miles and have overall been very satisfied at 53K. More or less a full-size wagon, it is fun to drive with decent cargo space. Was a little concerned since 2003 was first model year, but only issue has been one fuse replacement that was not really expensive to address. CD player has become jammed, but mostly use ipod and satellite radio. Have only used regular fuel, but acceleration has been solid. Although now seven years old, exterior styling is timeless (which I think is better than 09 body style change). Would definitely recommend to anyone dealing with dual child seats and does not want or need huge SUV or minivan.