2019 Hyundai Veloster Consumer Reviews

Exactly what I wanted Ron Fox , 10/15/2018 Turbo 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful This car gets left out of a lot of interesting comparisons for some reason. Maybe it's because Hyundai hasn't had the reputation like some of the other manufacturers, or because the third door puts it in between a sedan and a coupe. It doesn't matter, this is a really great car that I'm guessing most people won't find. I chose it over the Mazda 3 because for the same price, it had far more options, was more efficient and had way more pop on the throttle. I also felt that the interior quality was much higher particularly at the the joints and seams of the trim. The warranty was also out of this world. Actual driving usage puts this car much higher than EPA estimate MPG ratings. I routinely get 39mpg in mixed traffic on normal driving mode. Smart (eco) sees even higher efficiency numbers at the expense of acceleration. Sport mode is just a blast. I do not fully understand how to drive this car with the paddle shifters, however. This car is my commuter and provides great comfort for me (a larger guy) and enough room to comfortably fit (and access) a child seat in the back for morning school drop off. All of the doors shut with a very solid, sealing, "thunk" akin to german car manufacture and quality. The Inifinity stereo system is perfect in this car with a high degree of clarity across multiple genres of music and audio indications. Blind spot monitoring is far less spastic than other cars I've driven, maybe 10 -15' zone of interest rather than 40'. I think the thing that you're not going to see in a lot of these reviews is the fact that this car has absolute soul. When you sit in the driver seat, you feel in total control - completely connected to the car. You're in a cockpit designed to give the driver everything you need. Some of it is modern convenience. The rest of it is feel. I love the red accents, from the bottom air scoop in the front of the car to the seat trim, to the steering wheel. The leather is high quality, firm to the touch. The plastic (which gets highly criticized in reviews) on the door panels is hard and firm - it does not bend when you push it even in the broad areas. The DCT with the turbo provide instantaneous power when passing on a highway. I find myself still waiting for the downshift and still being surprised when it just happens without the delay. Android auto on the 8" touchscreen is great - you can actually split screen the thing to look at two things at once. The rear visibility is probably the worst thing about the car - on the highway it's not an issue, but backing out of my driveway, I feel like I can't see much. The backup camera does a great job of providing a broad field of view however, I'm just not used to it yet. Otherwise, I wish it had a built in garage door opener. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My new grocery getter Lou Kirchner , 12/24/2018 Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have always been a car nut from before I even knew how to drive. I have probably owned more cars than any sane person would. I presently have a large premium German sedan and a 1965 Shelby Cobra ( makes a lot of sense for a man my age?). I recently purchased a 2019 Velositer Turbo Ultimate. I still can"t get over the value, fit and finish, drive characteristics and comfort in a car of this size and price. People have no idea as to what kind of car this is and it does draw quite a few second looks. I will use the car for local driving and errand hopping but so far it is my favorite go to car. Great value and a heck of a lot of fun!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car bruceh , 01/24/2019 Turbo 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2019 Veloster, traded in a 2016. Many changes in the Veloster in 3 years. I got the Turbo model, all of the safety featuers and more. The difference between the two, transmission smother, better fuel economy, more featuers to help the driver. Lane keep assist, blond spot and cross traffic. I agree with Ron Fox , this car doesn't get the reviews it should. Always compared to civic r and GTI, these cars cost much more equipped the way the Veloster is. Most reviews recommend the Turbo spec, yet I would say 90% of the people can't drive a 6 speed transmission. The warranty is better than most car's, 5 years or 60,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your 2021 Hyundai VELOSTER Sonic Silver

Thunder Gray

Racing Red

Ultra Black

Chalk White

Sunset Orange Build & Price HyundaiUSA.com

Way to fun to drive!!! Jerrianne Collins , 11/15/2018 2.0 Premium 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I have only had this car (2019) for about 2 month. I LOVE it. I love cars to begin with and had a 1999 Cougar for about 20 years that I loved. I turned it in (couldn't find a part to fix it) and got a Ford focus, manual tranny. It was good. I liked it. Had power. But the Velostar I LOVE! It is me. I am over 50 but have always loved sportier cars. The handling is great. I took it down the coast route, Hwy 101 in Oregon which has quite a few sharp turns. It did great. Smiled all the way home. I thought Hyundai's were cheap cars but I think this is better than my Ford focus. It does have a short 'back door' (if it had one) window on the drivers side so is a little hard to see out of but I don't have too much trouble seeing behind me. Maybe because I am tall. I don't think I can think of any problems. I know that I am so glad I bought this car. I think Ron Fox (another review) said it all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse