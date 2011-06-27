Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Veloster Hatchback
Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,999*
Total Cash Price
$13,902
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,607*
Total Cash Price
$18,672
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,705*
Total Cash Price
$19,217
w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,881*
Total Cash Price
$18,808
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$28,548*
Total Cash Price
$14,174
Value Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,803*
Total Cash Price
$19,762
w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$27,450*
Total Cash Price
$13,629
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,450*
Total Cash Price
$13,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$4,191
|Maintenance
|$403
|$1,545
|$880
|$602
|$1,346
|$4,777
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$771
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$938
|Financing
|$748
|$601
|$446
|$278
|$100
|$2,173
|Depreciation
|$3,669
|$1,460
|$1,285
|$1,139
|$1,022
|$8,575
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,427
|$6,153
|$4,915
|$4,453
|$5,051
|$27,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$541
|$2,076
|$1,182
|$808
|$1,808
|$6,416
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,004
|$807
|$599
|$374
|$134
|$2,918
|Depreciation
|$4,928
|$1,960
|$1,726
|$1,530
|$1,373
|$11,518
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,975
|$8,264
|$6,602
|$5,981
|$6,784
|$37,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$557
|$2,136
|$1,217
|$832
|$1,861
|$6,603
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,034
|$830
|$616
|$385
|$138
|$3,003
|Depreciation
|$5,072
|$2,018
|$1,777
|$1,575
|$1,413
|$11,854
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,266
|$8,505
|$6,795
|$6,156
|$6,982
|$38,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,670
|Maintenance
|$545
|$2,091
|$1,191
|$814
|$1,822
|$6,463
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,270
|Financing
|$1,012
|$813
|$603
|$377
|$135
|$2,939
|Depreciation
|$4,964
|$1,975
|$1,739
|$1,541
|$1,383
|$11,602
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,048
|$8,324
|$6,650
|$6,025
|$6,834
|$37,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$411
|$1,576
|$898
|$614
|$1,373
|$4,870
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$786
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$957
|Financing
|$762
|$613
|$454
|$284
|$102
|$2,215
|Depreciation
|$3,741
|$1,488
|$1,310
|$1,162
|$1,042
|$8,743
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,572
|$6,273
|$5,012
|$4,541
|$5,150
|$28,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback Value Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,958
|Maintenance
|$573
|$2,197
|$1,251
|$856
|$1,914
|$6,790
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,096
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,063
|$854
|$634
|$396
|$142
|$3,089
|Depreciation
|$5,216
|$2,075
|$1,827
|$1,620
|$1,453
|$12,190
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,557
|$8,746
|$6,988
|$6,331
|$7,180
|$39,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,515
|$863
|$590
|$1,320
|$4,683
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$756
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$920
|Financing
|$733
|$589
|$437
|$273
|$98
|$2,130
|Depreciation
|$3,597
|$1,431
|$1,260
|$1,117
|$1,002
|$8,407
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,281
|$6,032
|$4,819
|$4,366
|$4,952
|$27,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,515
|$863
|$590
|$1,320
|$4,683
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$756
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$920
|Financing
|$733
|$589
|$437
|$273
|$98
|$2,130
|Depreciation
|$3,597
|$1,431
|$1,260
|$1,117
|$1,002
|$8,407
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,281
|$6,032
|$4,819
|$4,366
|$4,952
|$27,450
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Veloster
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Veloster in Virginia is:not available
