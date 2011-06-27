Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Sedan
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,664*
Total Cash Price
$13,634
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,842*
Total Cash Price
$18,313
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,006*
Total Cash Price
$18,847
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,133*
Total Cash Price
$18,446
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,245*
Total Cash Price
$13,902
Eco 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 9/30 (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,169*
Total Cash Price
$19,382
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,082*
Total Cash Price
$13,367
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,082*
Total Cash Price
$13,367
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,863*
Total Cash Price
$15,105
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,062*
Total Cash Price
$16,575
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,608*
Total Cash Price
$15,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$1,515
|$1,315
|$746
|$552
|$1,959
|$6,086
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$758
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$925
|Financing
|$733
|$590
|$437
|$273
|$99
|$2,132
|Depreciation
|$3,422
|$1,479
|$1,302
|$1,154
|$1,035
|$8,392
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,880
|$5,636
|$4,862
|$4,502
|$5,783
|$29,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$2,034
|$1,766
|$1,001
|$741
|$2,632
|$8,175
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,243
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$586
|$367
|$133
|$2,863
|Depreciation
|$4,596
|$1,987
|$1,748
|$1,549
|$1,391
|$11,271
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,927
|$7,569
|$6,531
|$6,047
|$7,768
|$39,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$2,094
|$1,817
|$1,031
|$763
|$2,709
|$8,413
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,014
|$815
|$603
|$378
|$137
|$2,947
|Depreciation
|$4,731
|$2,044
|$1,799
|$1,595
|$1,431
|$11,600
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,275
|$7,790
|$6,721
|$6,224
|$7,995
|$41,006
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$2,049
|$1,779
|$1,009
|$747
|$2,651
|$8,234
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,252
|Financing
|$992
|$798
|$591
|$370
|$134
|$2,884
|Depreciation
|$4,630
|$2,001
|$1,761
|$1,561
|$1,401
|$11,353
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,014
|$7,624
|$6,578
|$6,091
|$7,825
|$40,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$1,341
|$760
|$563
|$1,998
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$773
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$943
|Financing
|$748
|$601
|$445
|$279
|$101
|$2,174
|Depreciation
|$3,489
|$1,508
|$1,327
|$1,176
|$1,056
|$8,556
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,054
|$5,746
|$4,958
|$4,591
|$5,897
|$30,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 9/30 (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$1,869
|$1,060
|$784
|$2,785
|$8,652
|Repairs
|$860
|$436
|$535
|$658
|$809
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,315
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$621
|$389
|$141
|$3,031
|Depreciation
|$4,865
|$2,103
|$1,850
|$1,640
|$1,472
|$11,929
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,624
|$8,011
|$6,912
|$6,400
|$8,222
|$42,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$1,485
|$1,289
|$731
|$541
|$1,921
|$5,967
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$907
|Financing
|$719
|$578
|$428
|$268
|$97
|$2,090
|Depreciation
|$3,355
|$1,450
|$1,276
|$1,131
|$1,015
|$8,227
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,706
|$5,525
|$4,767
|$4,414
|$5,670
|$29,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$1,485
|$1,289
|$731
|$541
|$1,921
|$5,967
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$743
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$907
|Financing
|$719
|$578
|$428
|$268
|$97
|$2,090
|Depreciation
|$3,355
|$1,450
|$1,276
|$1,131
|$1,015
|$8,227
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,706
|$5,525
|$4,767
|$4,414
|$5,670
|$29,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$955
|$4,506
|Maintenance
|$1,678
|$1,457
|$826
|$611
|$2,171
|$6,743
|Repairs
|$670
|$340
|$417
|$513
|$631
|$2,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$840
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,025
|Financing
|$812
|$653
|$484
|$303
|$110
|$2,362
|Depreciation
|$3,791
|$1,638
|$1,442
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$9,297
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,838
|$6,243
|$5,387
|$4,988
|$6,407
|$32,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,945
|Maintenance
|$1,841
|$1,598
|$906
|$671
|$2,382
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$735
|$373
|$458
|$563
|$692
|$2,821
|Taxes & Fees
|$921
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,125
|Financing
|$892
|$717
|$531
|$332
|$120
|$2,592
|Depreciation
|$4,160
|$1,798
|$1,582
|$1,402
|$1,259
|$10,201
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,795
|$6,851
|$5,911
|$5,473
|$7,031
|$36,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sonata Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$1,767
|$1,534
|$870
|$644
|$2,286
|$7,101
|Repairs
|$706
|$358
|$439
|$540
|$664
|$2,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,079
|Financing
|$856
|$688
|$509
|$319
|$115
|$2,487
|Depreciation
|$3,992
|$1,726
|$1,518
|$1,346
|$1,208
|$9,790
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,360
|$6,575
|$5,673
|$5,253
|$6,747
|$34,608
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sonata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Sonata in Virginia is:not available
