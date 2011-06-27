Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,748*
Total Cash Price
$10,503
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,927*
Total Cash Price
$14,107
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,976*
Total Cash Price
$14,519
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,224*
Total Cash Price
$10,297
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,189*
Total Cash Price
$14,210
GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,273*
Total Cash Price
$10,709
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,025*
Total Cash Price
$14,931
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,224*
Total Cash Price
$10,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$4,115
|Maintenance
|$906
|$345
|$1,497
|$633
|$1,971
|$5,352
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$595
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$762
|Financing
|$565
|$454
|$337
|$210
|$77
|$1,642
|Depreciation
|$2,751
|$1,139
|$1,003
|$888
|$798
|$6,579
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,052
|$4,340
|$5,379
|$4,443
|$5,534
|$26,748
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$5,527
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$463
|$2,011
|$851
|$2,647
|$7,188
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,023
|Financing
|$759
|$610
|$452
|$282
|$103
|$2,206
|Depreciation
|$3,695
|$1,530
|$1,347
|$1,193
|$1,071
|$8,837
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,472
|$5,829
|$7,225
|$5,968
|$7,432
|$35,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,688
|Maintenance
|$1,252
|$477
|$2,070
|$876
|$2,724
|$7,398
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$822
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,053
|Financing
|$781
|$627
|$465
|$290
|$106
|$2,270
|Depreciation
|$3,803
|$1,575
|$1,386
|$1,228
|$1,103
|$9,095
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,749
|$6,000
|$7,436
|$6,142
|$7,649
|$36,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$888
|$338
|$1,468
|$621
|$1,932
|$5,247
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$583
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$747
|Financing
|$554
|$445
|$330
|$206
|$75
|$1,610
|Depreciation
|$2,697
|$1,117
|$983
|$871
|$782
|$6,450
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,914
|$4,255
|$5,274
|$4,356
|$5,425
|$26,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$1,225
|$466
|$2,026
|$857
|$2,666
|$7,241
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$805
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,031
|Financing
|$765
|$614
|$455
|$284
|$103
|$2,222
|Depreciation
|$3,722
|$1,541
|$1,357
|$1,202
|$1,079
|$8,901
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,541
|$5,872
|$7,278
|$6,011
|$7,486
|$36,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,195
|Maintenance
|$924
|$352
|$1,527
|$646
|$2,009
|$5,457
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$606
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$777
|Financing
|$576
|$463
|$343
|$214
|$78
|$1,674
|Depreciation
|$2,805
|$1,162
|$1,022
|$906
|$813
|$6,708
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,191
|$4,425
|$5,485
|$4,530
|$5,642
|$27,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$5,849
|Maintenance
|$1,288
|$490
|$2,129
|$900
|$2,801
|$7,608
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$845
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,083
|Financing
|$803
|$645
|$479
|$299
|$109
|$2,335
|Depreciation
|$3,911
|$1,620
|$1,425
|$1,263
|$1,134
|$9,353
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,025
|$6,170
|$7,647
|$6,316
|$7,866
|$38,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonata Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$4,034
|Maintenance
|$888
|$338
|$1,468
|$621
|$1,932
|$5,247
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$583
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$747
|Financing
|$554
|$445
|$330
|$206
|$75
|$1,610
|Depreciation
|$2,697
|$1,117
|$983
|$871
|$782
|$6,450
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,914
|$4,255
|$5,274
|$4,356
|$5,425
|$26,224
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Sonata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Sonata in Virginia is:not available
