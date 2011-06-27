2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Sonata Hybrid Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,638*
Total Cash Price
$31,751
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,841*
Total Cash Price
$31,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Sonata Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$344
|$547
|$437
|$1,111
|$1,717
|$4,154
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,315
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,373
|$1,017
|$635
|$231
|$4,963
|Depreciation
|$11,214
|$2,347
|$2,221
|$2,605
|$2,467
|$20,854
|Fuel
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$4,007
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,177
|$5,958
|$5,419
|$6,152
|$6,932
|$40,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$916
|$948
|$4,430
|Maintenance
|$337
|$536
|$428
|$1,089
|$1,683
|$4,073
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,674
|$1,346
|$997
|$623
|$226
|$4,866
|Depreciation
|$10,994
|$2,301
|$2,177
|$2,554
|$2,419
|$20,445
|Fuel
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$3,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,860
|$5,841
|$5,313
|$6,031
|$6,796
|$39,841
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid info
