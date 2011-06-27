  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Santa Fe
  4. Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,599
See Santa Fe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,599
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Torque182 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,599
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,599
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,599
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,599
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,599
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Front track60.7 in.
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Curb weight3720 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Black Obsidian
  • Sandstone
  • Pine Green
  • Crystal Blue
  • Nordic White
  • Merlot
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,599
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,599
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,599
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Santa Fe Inventory

Related Used 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles