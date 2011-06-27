Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe Sport SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,469*
Total Cash Price
$19,439
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,954*
Total Cash Price
$26,109
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,813*
Total Cash Price
$19,058
2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,266*
Total Cash Price
$26,872
2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,282*
Total Cash Price
$26,300
2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,126*
Total Cash Price
$19,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$786
|$3,711
|Maintenance
|$388
|$1,717
|$834
|$797
|$2,094
|$5,829
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,046
|$840
|$622
|$390
|$141
|$3,039
|Depreciation
|$4,352
|$1,890
|$1,663
|$1,474
|$1,322
|$10,701
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,894
|$7,215
|$5,651
|$5,328
|$6,380
|$33,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$521
|$2,306
|$1,121
|$1,070
|$2,813
|$7,830
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,647
|Financing
|$1,404
|$1,129
|$836
|$523
|$189
|$4,081
|Depreciation
|$5,846
|$2,539
|$2,233
|$1,980
|$1,776
|$14,373
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,946
|$9,691
|$7,590
|$7,157
|$8,569
|$44,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$685
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$3,638
|Maintenance
|$380
|$1,683
|$818
|$781
|$2,053
|$5,715
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,202
|Financing
|$1,025
|$824
|$610
|$382
|$138
|$2,979
|Depreciation
|$4,267
|$1,853
|$1,630
|$1,445
|$1,296
|$10,491
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,720
|$7,074
|$5,540
|$5,224
|$6,255
|$32,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,130
|Maintenance
|$536
|$2,373
|$1,153
|$1,101
|$2,895
|$8,058
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,464
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,695
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,162
|$860
|$539
|$195
|$4,200
|Depreciation
|$6,016
|$2,613
|$2,298
|$2,037
|$1,827
|$14,792
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,295
|$9,974
|$7,811
|$7,366
|$8,820
|$46,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$5,020
|Maintenance
|$524
|$2,323
|$1,129
|$1,078
|$2,833
|$7,887
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,432
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,659
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,137
|$842
|$527
|$190
|$4,111
|Depreciation
|$5,888
|$2,557
|$2,249
|$1,994
|$1,788
|$14,478
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,034
|$9,762
|$7,645
|$7,209
|$8,632
|$45,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$712
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,750
|$851
|$812
|$2,135
|$5,944
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,066
|$857
|$634
|$397
|$144
|$3,098
|Depreciation
|$4,438
|$1,927
|$1,695
|$1,503
|$1,348
|$10,911
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,069
|$7,357
|$5,762
|$5,433
|$6,505
|$34,126
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Santa Fe Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Virginia is:not available
