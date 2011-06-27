Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Never thought I'd love a Hyundau Ashley , 05/05/2016 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I wanted something sporty, reliable, and affordable. After a ton of research, everything pointed to the Genesis Coupe. I am so happy with my decision. I was comparing used FR-S, BRZ, Mini Coppers, 328i, and of course the Genesis coupe. The Genesis trumps the FRS, BRZ and Mini in power. The 328i was nice but the up keep was much more expensive than the Genesis. I've had the car for a month now, and I could not be happier with my decision. The only cons I found is that the Infinity speakers are not as nice as I'm used to, but not awful. I would also never feel comfortable putting someone in the back seat, there is just not a lot of room, but that is to be expected with a car like this. There are back up sensors but not a camera. I don't mind not having the cameras but I know a lot of people are used to having that in cars these days. Pros: The trunk space is decent for a car this little. The power is amazing and not a lot of lag when you hit the acceleration. The thing just looks so damn awesome too. I have a white exterior with black and tan interiors (tan leather seats). I constantly come outside and have people coming to my car and looking inside of it and asking me about it. They cant believe its a Hyundai. I also put on the wing badges so I'm sure that slightly confuses people. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

From Mustang to GC W. Miles , 01/14/2017 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The car was bought new and I had never seen this model prior to purchase. Overall the car is reliable, has good performance, affordable, and has eye appeal. I have not had any major issues with the car except paint flaking/peeling on the front bumper and the rear fender. The interior is what I would call generic for the most part but I do like the tan colored seats with the GT model. Additionally, when I first purchased the car, most people were impressed or liked the LED DRL since in 2013 this option was relatively new. Unfortunately , the headlights are halogen and should of been HID. Overall, I would say it is a 4 star pick with my only concern being the resale value since Hyundai is not looked at as being a high level vehicle. I should close by saying after about a year, I gave the car to my wife and she loves it but unfortunately she was not accustomed to the horsepower and has had several speeding tickets which is easy to do with its 3.8 engine. Performance Report Abuse

Zen Coup Nice.... RAS , 03/01/2016 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 6 months and is by far a fun car to drive. I change the front and back emblems to the wing emblem and looks fantastic. Great Coupe for the $ Tony S Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This Car is Fun! Dr. Citrus , 05/16/2018 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car essentially new (4300 miles) five years ago (74k miles now). I've replaced the tires twice (Michelin SuperSports- every 25k miles), and the front Brembo pads (Hawk HPS @50k). Oil changes ~4-5k miles. Belt tensioner replaced at 50k. No other repairs! It's fully stock. Seats are comfortable and bolstered. It rides on rails with a tight, taut suspension, though not particularly forgiving on bumps. 6-speed MT is fun to drive even if the clutch is truck-like. Trunk is reasonably sized, but the opening is limiiting. Instrumentation could be better: cluster of three on the console includes only one useful gauge: oil temp. Suggest volt/ammeter or oil pressure could replace the Torque and MPG gauges. Interior materials are quite good. 360-degree visibility is good, though a camera would have been nice. Entertainment/GPS are typical for the time, but Bluetooth quit at 65k. A/C is excellent. Warranty is outstanding. Wish they'd still make 'em! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse