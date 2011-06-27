2020 Hyundai Elantra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra Sedan
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$27,129*
Total Cash Price
$18,483
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,438*
Total Cash Price
$24,826
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,502*
Total Cash Price
$25,551
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,704*
Total Cash Price
$25,007
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,597*
Total Cash Price
$18,121
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,661*
Total Cash Price
$18,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Elantra Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$852
|$881
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$58
|$175
|$381
|$773
|$1,429
|$2,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$868
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,035
|Financing
|$995
|$799
|$592
|$370
|$135
|$2,890
|Depreciation
|$3,587
|$1,728
|$1,635
|$1,918
|$1,816
|$10,683
|Fuel
|$927
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,203
|$4,494
|$4,457
|$4,968
|$6,006
|$27,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Elantra Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,067
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$78
|$236
|$512
|$1,038
|$1,919
|$3,784
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,336
|$1,073
|$795
|$497
|$181
|$3,881
|Depreciation
|$4,818
|$2,321
|$2,196
|$2,576
|$2,439
|$14,349
|Fuel
|$1,245
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,616
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,675
|$6,036
|$5,987
|$6,673
|$8,067
|$36,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Elantra Sedan Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$5,694
|Maintenance
|$80
|$243
|$527
|$1,069
|$1,975
|$3,894
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,200
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,375
|$1,104
|$818
|$512
|$186
|$3,995
|Depreciation
|$4,959
|$2,389
|$2,260
|$2,651
|$2,510
|$14,768
|Fuel
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,809
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,957
|$6,212
|$6,162
|$6,868
|$8,302
|$37,502
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,075
|$1,114
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$79
|$237
|$516
|$1,046
|$1,933
|$3,812
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,346
|$1,081
|$800
|$501
|$182
|$3,910
|Depreciation
|$4,853
|$2,338
|$2,212
|$2,594
|$2,456
|$14,454
|Fuel
|$1,254
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$6,664
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,746
|$6,080
|$6,031
|$6,722
|$8,125
|$36,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$835
|$864
|$4,038
|Maintenance
|$57
|$172
|$374
|$758
|$1,401
|$2,762
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,015
|Financing
|$975
|$783
|$580
|$363
|$132
|$2,833
|Depreciation
|$3,517
|$1,694
|$1,603
|$1,880
|$1,780
|$10,474
|Fuel
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,829
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,062
|$4,406
|$4,370
|$4,871
|$5,888
|$26,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Elantra Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$810
|$839
|$868
|$899
|$4,200
|Maintenance
|$59
|$179
|$389
|$788
|$1,457
|$2,872
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$885
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,056
|Financing
|$1,014
|$814
|$603
|$378
|$137
|$2,946
|Depreciation
|$3,658
|$1,762
|$1,667
|$1,955
|$1,851
|$10,893
|Fuel
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,344
|$4,582
|$4,545
|$5,066
|$6,124
|$27,661
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Elantra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Hyundai Elantra in Virginia is:not available
