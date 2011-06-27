Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Elantra GT Hatchback
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,170*
Total Cash Price
$10,333
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,693*
Total Cash Price
$10,540
4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,853*
Total Cash Price
$14,156
4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,900*
Total Cash Price
$14,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$631
|$1,031
|$848
|$495
|$2,173
|$5,178
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$585
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$749
|Financing
|$556
|$447
|$330
|$207
|$75
|$1,615
|Depreciation
|$3,059
|$927
|$815
|$723
|$649
|$6,173
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,077
|$4,815
|$4,543
|$4,141
|$5,594
|$26,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$644
|$1,052
|$865
|$505
|$2,216
|$5,282
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$764
|Financing
|$567
|$456
|$337
|$211
|$77
|$1,647
|Depreciation
|$3,120
|$946
|$831
|$737
|$662
|$6,296
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,219
|$4,911
|$4,634
|$4,224
|$5,706
|$26,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,607
|Maintenance
|$864
|$1,412
|$1,162
|$678
|$2,977
|$7,094
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$801
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,026
|Financing
|$762
|$612
|$452
|$284
|$103
|$2,213
|Depreciation
|$4,191
|$1,270
|$1,117
|$991
|$889
|$8,457
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,695
|$6,597
|$6,224
|$5,673
|$7,664
|$35,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Elantra GT Hatchback 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$890
|$1,454
|$1,196
|$698
|$3,064
|$7,301
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,056
|Financing
|$784
|$630
|$465
|$292
|$106
|$2,277
|Depreciation
|$4,313
|$1,307
|$1,149
|$1,019
|$915
|$8,704
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,979
|$6,789
|$6,406
|$5,839
|$7,888
|$36,900
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT in Virginia is:not available
Legal
