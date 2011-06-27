Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Consumer Reviews
Small yet sporty
G. Morgan, 08/15/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
A good reliable car with nice seat warmers. Good mileage and handling. Suited well for 2 adults and 2 children. Back seat a bit cramped for adults. Back seat folds down for oversize cargo.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great little car
Gary Morgan, 04/30/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Good value and great transportation for a single or couple. Too small for a family car, but for cost effective transport, my wife and i are verry happy.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Hyundai makes a happy day !
K J, 10/11/2019
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car exceeds expectations in surprising ways. The 2.0 is powerful for this light coupe. I'm confused why Hyundai only made it 2 years and counted on the Veloster to take over.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid Car
Joey, 07/21/2020
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Good handling. Good price. Cheap maintenance.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra Coupe
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid