  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Elantra Coupe
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Elantra Coupes for sale
List Price
$9,290
Used Elantra Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Small yet sporty

G. Morgan, 08/15/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A good reliable car with nice seat warmers. Good mileage and handling. Suited well for 2 adults and 2 children. Back seat a bit cramped for adults. Back seat folds down for oversize cargo.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great little car

Gary Morgan, 04/30/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good value and great transportation for a single or couple. Too small for a family car, but for cost effective transport, my wife and i are verry happy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My Hyundai makes a happy day !

K J, 10/11/2019
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car exceeds expectations in surprising ways. The 2.0 is powerful for this light coupe. I'm confused why Hyundai only made it 2 years and counted on the Veloster to take over.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Solid Car

Joey, 07/21/2020
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good handling. Good price. Cheap maintenance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Elantra Coupes for sale

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles