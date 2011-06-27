Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe Consumer Reviews

Small yet sporty G. Morgan , 08/15/2017 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A good reliable car with nice seat warmers. Good mileage and handling. Suited well for 2 adults and 2 children. Back seat a bit cramped for adults. Back seat folds down for oversize cargo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car Gary Morgan , 04/30/2018 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good value and great transportation for a single or couple. Too small for a family car, but for cost effective transport, my wife and i are verry happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My Hyundai makes a happy day ! K J , 10/11/2019 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car exceeds expectations in surprising ways. The 2.0 is powerful for this light coupe. I'm confused why Hyundai only made it 2 years and counted on the Veloster to take over. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value