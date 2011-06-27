Used 2017 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accent Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,631*
Total Cash Price
$11,701
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,425*
Total Cash Price
$15,717
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,677*
Total Cash Price
$15,831
Accent Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,128*
Total Cash Price
$11,472
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,430*
Total Cash Price
$16,176
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,133*
Total Cash Price
$11,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accent Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,028
|Maintenance
|$368
|$1,264
|$805
|$597
|$1,244
|$4,278
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$657
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$824
|Financing
|$629
|$506
|$374
|$235
|$85
|$1,829
|Depreciation
|$3,373
|$1,122
|$987
|$875
|$785
|$7,143
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,868
|$5,443
|$4,475
|$4,144
|$4,701
|$25,631
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accent Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,410
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,697
|$1,081
|$801
|$1,671
|$5,746
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$882
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,107
|Financing
|$845
|$680
|$503
|$315
|$114
|$2,456
|Depreciation
|$4,531
|$1,507
|$1,326
|$1,175
|$1,055
|$9,594
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,224
|$7,310
|$6,010
|$5,566
|$6,314
|$34,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accent Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$498
|$1,710
|$1,089
|$807
|$1,684
|$5,788
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$889
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,115
|Financing
|$851
|$684
|$506
|$317
|$115
|$2,474
|Depreciation
|$4,564
|$1,518
|$1,336
|$1,184
|$1,063
|$9,664
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,292
|$7,364
|$6,054
|$5,607
|$6,360
|$34,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$361
|$1,239
|$789
|$585
|$1,220
|$4,194
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$644
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$808
|Financing
|$617
|$496
|$367
|$230
|$83
|$1,793
|Depreciation
|$3,307
|$1,100
|$968
|$858
|$770
|$7,003
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,733
|$5,336
|$4,387
|$4,063
|$4,609
|$25,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accent Sedan Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$509
|$1,747
|$1,112
|$825
|$1,720
|$5,914
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,139
|Financing
|$870
|$699
|$517
|$324
|$117
|$2,528
|Depreciation
|$4,663
|$1,551
|$1,365
|$1,210
|$1,086
|$9,874
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,494
|$7,524
|$6,186
|$5,729
|$6,499
|$35,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$4,107
|Maintenance
|$375
|$1,289
|$821
|$608
|$1,269
|$4,362
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$670
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$840
|Financing
|$642
|$516
|$382
|$239
|$86
|$1,865
|Depreciation
|$3,439
|$1,144
|$1,007
|$892
|$801
|$7,283
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,002
|$5,549
|$4,562
|$4,226
|$4,793
|$26,133
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Accent in Virginia is:not available
