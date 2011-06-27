Used 2000 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
2000 Hyundai Accent
Reliable basic transportation.
Love my GS
Bought new as a drive-to-work car. Had 2 minor problems long ago-throttle sensor and driver window motor. Fast fixes under warranty. I've treated it well and it has returned the favor. This is not a race car nor an SUV so you can't abuse it. I suspect this is where most oil and other problems come from. Changed oil every 3-5K, the timing belt at 45K service. Clutch pedal throwout bearing started minor chattering at 65K. Warranty covered and dealer did clutch (not needed but did it while warranty covered disassembly and reassembly). Won't set records but accelerates just fine. 33 mpg city, 36- 43mpg highway depending on grade of gas. Age is setting in but it is still strong. Never leaked.
Sudden DEATH AT 80,000 miles
I bought my Hyundai used in January 2005. It had 74,000 miles. I couldn't have been happier with it until one day the timing belt broke, which broke our engine. $2,000 to repair it and it only had 80,000. I've only had it for 7 months and I'm questioning if it is worth fixing!
VERY GOOD CAR!
I got this car brand new and after 6 years the only thing that went bad was the MAF. can't complain its a good car. I do recommend follow the maintenance so you don't had to deal with mayor repairs in a future, for me is working like a charm!
Fantastic Car Warranty and Price
after driving and breaking in my Hyundai ,I find it to be a great little car fro the mrs or car pool . For average size people 6 ft or so there is plenty of room front and rear ,I drive 65 plus to work with 3 or 4 people in the car with out problems , I do recommend after a 3,000 mile break in use CD-2 Engine treatment seems to add 20 HP. I also installed a K&N air cleaner ,now the 75 MPH and above are Yours. Am-Fm cassette is Good ,fold down back seat is nice ~Car rides good. I'm a very Happy Camper with my Hyundai so Far .
