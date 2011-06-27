  1. Home
Used 2008 Honda S2000 Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

No Regrets!

rcman, 02/27/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Drove the Z4, 350Z, Boxster S, Miata, and Sky redline. Went with S2000. Best car decision I've ever made. Loads of fun to drive. Very comfortable even on a 3-hr trip. Excellent build quality. Very usable trunk (w/spare). Top notch handling and accleration. I don't see any problems with lack of low end torque. You get two cars in one: Shift at <6k and it's a tame roadster, shift at 8k and it's a road hungry beast. Gets lots of attention (esp w/top down). I look for every opportunity to drive it. It's my daily driver and couldn't be happier.

seat time.....

jagg, 06/23/2016
2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

no one has reviewed a Stewie here for 3 years..............I just logged my 100,000th mile driving an S2000. I started with a 2003 for the first 6 years, and now driving my 2008 for 5+ years. If you fit in this car, and know how to drive it, you have just found the most economical path to Nirvana. The car is profoundly reliable. I commute with it in an environment perfectly suited to its abilities, and average 26-27mpg.........If you know cars, you can tell that it's hand built to a very exacting standard............For the daily grind, the S is more fun than the NSX, and a closer match at the track than most would think. If one truly loves to drive on the raggedy edge, and has the feet to do it, the little roadster is as capable as 95% of all that one can buy, let alone afford.

Thrilled

looking4acurve, 02/14/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I just traded in an '06 base Corvette on an S2000. I thought I might miss the 'Vette, but after almost 2,000 miles on the little drop-top I can honestly say that I'm thrilled with my decision. The Honda feels like it is glued to the road; handling is incredible, much better than the Corvette. The S2000 isn't as fast as the Chevy. But, it's quicker than my 350hp 2005 Daytona Charger RT was, and faster than a base Boxster. Push hard through a curve and the little Honda simply begs for more...and the F1 bark of the engine at 6k+ RPM is a hoot! Fit and finish are impeccable. There's no downside to the S2000 if one uses it for what it was designed, a true, absolutely uncompromising, sports car

One sweet ride by Honda.

RussSeuffert, 02/01/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

From the first day I took a test drive I new I was hooked, that I had found a true gutsy sports car. I leased my first S2000 (Red) in 05 and this past July I swapped it for an 08 Laguna Blue beauty. The driving experience, the amount of car for the money, the continual grin on my face says it all. Honda created a winner with the 2000 and although it's production run is ending in this model year (09) this car will live on as one of the few remaining true sports cars on the road today, and one which I will own till I give up my license due to old age!

Mr Practical's review

MrPractical, 01/23/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is MY 3rd Honda (and my wife drives an '05 Accord EX). Had an '00 Si, '06 Civic EX, and now the car of my dreams for 8 years,the '08 s2000. The power is intense! The handling is spot on, and the fit/finish is perfect Honda quality. I loved the high-rev engine of the Si, so am excited to hear the engine spin high. There's never a whine though, it's beautiful. I'm 6'2" and fit tightly. Any taller and it'd be too tight. There is very little truck space, but I haven't yet needed more space. The cabin provides small hidden storage areas: two small "glove boxes", a couple small net pockets around the cabin. I'll miss my variable timer wipers and rear speakers, but have gotten over it already.

Research Similar Vehicles