Used 1998 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

My Baby StClingin , 02/02/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I own the tiptronic model, standard 2.2L, no fancy wancy vtec. Overall the Prelude is a beautiful car, thankfully the previous owners kept up the servicing and didn't thrash the living daylights out of it. My model is completely stock, straight out of the box, and I am very impressed. Tiptronic is great, you have the choice of just cruising around town in auto mode, or slapping the stick over to the side and drive it like a manual, changing gears without lifting the throttle - an added bonus. Great for open road cruising (Auckland to Cape Reinga and back (done 950+KM in two days) Excellent car. No nonsense. Safe. Reliable. End of story. Buy it! Report Abuse

Great car! josh1189 , 10/18/2012 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 Prelude Base Coupe 4sp. manumatic with 74K miles on it in 2006 as my first car. LOVED it! It was the best car I ever owned. In the year that I had it, I only replaced the O2 sensor. Not bad. The reason I had to get rid of it? It cost me too much to keep it. I was only 17, not making much money and couldn't afford the low profile tires (stock wheels, mind you), the premium fuel and, of course, the insurance company ate me alive. I didn't do my homework before I bought it. So, if you can afford the cost of ownership, this will be a great car. Report Abuse

black rose potter , 07/31/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Pros: the car has great handling on those tight turns. The sound system is great for stock. The pick up is amazing. The fuel economy works great with my driving time. I love how you can change from auto to manual. It might seem small but I'm 6,5" and I have plenty of room, and the girls love it. Cons: the back seats are small, so it sucks for my friends. The trunk space is small. The rear view mirrors have a big blind spot. Report Abuse

As Honest as I can write... darealreview , 04/17/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 256000km's (159000 miles) on the car and finally bought a new car. It currently has 320000 kms (199000 miles). I'll be honest, Ive never driven a brand new Prelude, but from what I can see, considering the milage was high, it still booted, vtec'd, and sound like a fast sportscar. from 256000 to 320000 kms, i only worried about oil changes and gas. i had a couple of small things that had to be changed - fan belt, rotors, and exhaust. These are all 'maintenance' issues. This car is a soldier, and I abused the hell out of the car, and it just wont die. It is rusty as hell, and so now that I bought my new car, my prelude satisfies the carefree in me. Report Abuse