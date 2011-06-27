  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Pilot SUV Consumer Reviews

5(85%)4(11%)3(3%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
864 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Pilot is the best

roooddy, 02/07/2014
EX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Leather and Navigation System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

We bought the car new in Oct of 2002. The tires were replaced at 84K...still have original brakes at 102K. Never so much as an alignment needed. The usual oil changes and a timing belt is all I've done in 11 years. The best car we ever owned! Update...After 14 years no rust, interior/exterior looks great, still running the factory plugs, may be the last car I ever need.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Over 278,000 miles...

Stephen Wollman, 10/22/2015
LX AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

My wife and I are now Piloteers. I bought my first pilot--an'03--in 2013. The guy I bought if from had sent his last kid to college and didn't need the extra car, otherwise I'm sure he would've kept it. It had 245,000 miles on it. Since we've owned it (it's been my wifes primary driver) we've rolled it up to 278,000. Other than standard maintenance, I've put no money into it. It literally still handles like it's brand new. The invinceable V-tech engine is very quiet, and the transmission doesn't slip in the least. As of a week ago, we are now piloteers for life. I gave away my perfectly good Chrysler Pacifica and bought my wife a newer pilot with half the mileage. The '03 is now mine. I will never buy another vehicle. When my oldest gets into high school (in the next two years) I will give him the '03 and buy another. Make no mistake, the honda pilot is the absolute distance you can take your dollar. It is well worth the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Soooo good, we named it.

autosavant, 05/29/2014
51 of 53 people found this review helpful

I brought home my first born from the hospital in my new Honda Pilot. After 200,000 miles in ten reliable years, I must say that it has been a pleasure owning it. "Hans" my daughter named it, the ultimate compliment; rides as smooth as it did when first purchased. It would be nice to buy a new car but just can't let go of it to see how far it'll go! Many say it's a 300K miles automobile.

Report Abuse

Mine was a very Reliable Car

warrenam47, 09/24/2012
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I live in the mountains of NC. The roads are very dangerous here, esp. in the winter. I test drove my Pilot in a snow storm, and bought it for its size and great gas mileage. i Never got stuck in the snow. and i drove this past winter for an hour from boone to beech mountain Everyday. nothing, and i mean nothing ever went wrong in the car. the only things i spent money on were literally break pads and a few oil changes. it was at 125k when i recently hit a deer going 70mph and its now totaled and im now heartbroken. there seems to be something seriously wrong with every SUV i consider to replace my pilot with. i loved luxury cars but now im feeling more sensible... and a grille guard is ness

Report Abuse

Remember the Hondamatic?

Patrick King, 11/30/2018
EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought a 1977 Accord brand new and had to wait on a waiting list of 6 months to take delivery! I put 220,000 miles on it in 15 years and was very happy! Don’t know why but I strayed away from Honda’s until 6 months ago when I purchased a 2003 Pilot with 240,000 miles on it! Got a great deal and have put another 50,000 on it without a hitch! Everything still works perfectly except the normal things everybody else has spoke about such as the metallic film coming off the door handles, the two from seats are starting to rip and have only done oil changes and windshield wipers since buying it! Highly recommended and I’m back to being a Honda man!!!!

Report Abuse
