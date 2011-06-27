Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX Features & Specs
|Overview
See CR-Z Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|37
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|36/39 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|381.6/413.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|37
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|360 watts stereo output
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Maximum cargo capacity
|25.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|160.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2716 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|74.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|95.9 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|P195/55R16 86V tires
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the CR-Z
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,140
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Honda CR-Z EX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic