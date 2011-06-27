  1. Home
Used 2000 Honda Civic VP Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2418 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Iced Teal Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
