Used 1995 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2443 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Horizon Gray Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
