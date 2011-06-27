Used 1995 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great Car / Great Mileage
I have had my civic for a while now. It gets as high as 48mpg. I average around 39mpg. It's not big on creature comforts... no cruse, no power steering, no power locks, no power windows. It's got AC and a radio. It also has over 200,000 miles on it. Still runs strong. I've done the timing belt once (time for another) CV axels, master cylinder, battery, alternator, and general mantance.. that's it! I'm now debateing spending more money on another timing belt and to have the seat re-done.. don't know if it's worth it on a car this old, but it's paid for and runs great so I probably will... It's also bone stock.. no rice rocket here
Great Little Car
I am in sales and I can drive as much as 300 miles in one day. Probably an average of 130 or so. The Civic runs great, and gets 41mpg! They say these VXs can get as much as 50mpg... I don't know why I don't get that, but I'm not complaining... It could be that it's a 95 with 180k on it and it's just not going to get 50mpg. I think it's funny that these hybrids today get the same mpg as my little cheapo honda. It's pretty slow and could definitely use some more hp.. espically with the AC on. If performance is important, don't go with a VX.. get an SI. Also, make sure you change the timing belts and water pump every 90k mi.
Great Basic Car
I have just rolled 180,000 miles (290k) on my baby and it keeps chugging along. I've vowed to buy a new car when this one died...I'm still waiting. The performance hasn't suffered with age. This car costs less than 25 cents a km. My advice, if you find one with 100,000 miles on it, it's just a baby with more life to live. This car has outlasted two of my friends cars... a neon and a sunfire.
Reliable and Economical
i had my civic vx for 7 years now and it just given me fun memories from san francisco to san diego to las vegas...If i know someone from any part of the united states, i'd drive it there...great milage, trouble-free, and still looks great...Ive taken it on and off the highway at big bear, ca where no other car would dare to go...2 of my friends did a 15 miles off-roading and i see people driving trucks laughing at us...the most damaged i got are dents from rocks....that was when my car was 4 years old...still running with no problems now.
Great commuter
The car is great! I got the car with only 44,000 original miles a few months ago and the car is 15 years old! I could not believe it and the independent dealer I bought it from seemed to be insulted when I indirectly suggested the mileage couldn't be right. I bought a carfax report right after I bought it and sure enough, the car had one owner and the mileage was right on! The greatest deal I ever got on a car! The body has a couple of bangs and the paint is faded and peeling but who cares the interior is 'cherry' and the engine like new! Too bad these cars are one of the most stolen cars out there. It's okay, I sleep with a bat and I am not referring to my wife!
