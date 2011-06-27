Used 1995 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

joe's CIVIC EX joe , 05/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has never left me stranded, or let me down in any way. You'll never understand how great the gas mileage is until you own a civic. My civic has 170,000 miles on it and it still runs like new. I'm looking into buying a brand new civic while I restore my old one. A civic is so easy and affordable to upgrade. I currently have a full body-kit, carbon-fiber spoiler, rims, euro tail lights, projecter head lights, (blue) under body lights, kenwood amps, sony sub woofer, rockford speakers, kenwood CD changer, pioneer in-dash CD with flip out moniter, playstation 2, air intake, header, cat- back exaust, and many more upgrades. I plan to tear it down, and re-build it into a true show car. Report Abuse

Great small car my honda my baby , 03/20/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car based above everyone else's advice. The car is great. She had to have a head gasket repaired for $1000 right after i bought her. She is cheap on gas, which really does help out a college student. Runs great and i have 158,000 on her right now. I would never want to replace this car. I have already decided when that time does come i will purchase a new engine and keep my baby longer. Why mess with a good car that runs cheap? Take car of this car and you will save every single time you go to the gas station.

I got a lemon but still love Honda iadara , 06/15/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my Civic about 2 years ago from a college kid who'd lost his license and was really happy with the car initially. However, I think mainly due to very, very bad mechanics (took mine to a national chain that shall remain nameless) I'm pretty sure they're the reason why my head gasket went after only owning the car 1.5 yrs. I paid 2k for the car and put over another 2k into it for repairs. Horrible experience but I still love Honda. I was trying to buy another Civic albeit a newer model, but ended up with a Corolla instead-the price was right and I've owned a Corolla before. I'd still buy a Honda in a heartbeat as this was a solid vehicle until it was mistreated by idiots.

we've been through a lot together ghst99 , 05/13/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car way back in 97 with 75000 miles already on it. I drove it from California to Massachusetts and all the way down the East coast a couple of times then to Texas. In my time in the North East it handled great in the snow, The Body rusted a little, I had to change the brakes and cv joints once. It passed inspection everytime and I recently sold it for 2500 with 140000 miles on it! Great car, great resale value. Good bye old friend.