Used 1995 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
joe's CIVIC EX
This car has never left me stranded, or let me down in any way. You'll never understand how great the gas mileage is until you own a civic. My civic has 170,000 miles on it and it still runs like new. I'm looking into buying a brand new civic while I restore my old one. A civic is so easy and affordable to upgrade. I currently have a full body-kit, carbon-fiber spoiler, rims, euro tail lights, projecter head lights, (blue) under body lights, kenwood amps, sony sub woofer, rockford speakers, kenwood CD changer, pioneer in-dash CD with flip out moniter, playstation 2, air intake, header, cat- back exaust, and many more upgrades. I plan to tear it down, and re-build it into a true show car.
Great small car
I bought this car based above everyone else's advice. The car is great. She had to have a head gasket repaired for $1000 right after i bought her. She is cheap on gas, which really does help out a college student. Runs great and i have 158,000 on her right now. I would never want to replace this car. I have already decided when that time does come i will purchase a new engine and keep my baby longer. Why mess with a good car that runs cheap? Take car of this car and you will save every single time you go to the gas station.
I got a lemon but still love Honda
I purchased my Civic about 2 years ago from a college kid who'd lost his license and was really happy with the car initially. However, I think mainly due to very, very bad mechanics (took mine to a national chain that shall remain nameless) I'm pretty sure they're the reason why my head gasket went after only owning the car 1.5 yrs. I paid 2k for the car and put over another 2k into it for repairs. Horrible experience but I still love Honda. I was trying to buy another Civic albeit a newer model, but ended up with a Corolla instead-the price was right and I've owned a Corolla before. I'd still buy a Honda in a heartbeat as this was a solid vehicle until it was mistreated by idiots.
we've been through a lot together
I bought this car way back in 97 with 75000 miles already on it. I drove it from California to Massachusetts and all the way down the East coast a couple of times then to Texas. In my time in the North East it handled great in the snow, The Body rusted a little, I had to change the brakes and cv joints once. It passed inspection everytime and I recently sold it for 2500 with 140000 miles on it! Great car, great resale value. Good bye old friend.
My 25th car, and I love it.
Having owned many different types and models of cars now, I will have to say the Civic is my all time favorite. I've parted with all my cars in the past except for my Civic and my CRX, 2 of the best cars I have ever owned. I recently sold my 97 subaru for this 95 civic and I have no regrets. I've been in search for a Civic since my old 91 civic finally died out after 4 accidents and 258K miles. As long as you can find one that wasn't raced out, and maintained, everything will be fine. Yeah they ride just a tiny bit rough, but handle great, reliable, peppy, 38-45 mpg, and just a blast to drive. Make sure to install an alarm as these cars are hot.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1995 Honda Civic Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner