Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews
Wifes forever car
Just hit 200K asked wife about a new car, Daggers flew. SO time for a new timing belt, going to have seats upgraded and a paint job. Nobody builds a car like Honda 200k still runs like new uses no oil and 30mpg on premium of course. Have never replaced anything, except tires Batteries and belts. A 5 speed standard shift. I know gramps drives easy. Wrong! WE live in TX speed limit 70 here 80 mph West TX. If your not running 90 your in the way. THis is one fun car and what can I say 200k and we are keeping it. Is it a soft riding blimpmobile. Nope It is a fun little roadster; Can you travel in it? with a good friend and hard bottom yes WE have done 900 mile trips in one day;
A car you could take to bed...
My Del Sol VTEC has been the best car I've ever owned. It responds willingly to any request for performance, rides reasonably well for a sports car, and has unique and attractive styling. Talk about a pocket rocket! It kills me to sell mine, but we've got a baby coming...
Car of the year!
This is a car that I would reccoment anyone have as long as it is the vtech and has some power with aftermarket parts. Featured in Fast and the Furious
VTEC model
I picked up my del Sol VTEC a year or so ago and have loved every bit of it. I was lucky to find the top model with the DOHC 160 HP engine, and still get 30+ MPG highway and about the same in city. The acceleration is great, ride is smooth and driving with the targa top off is possibly the most fun next to a real convertible, it's a blast cruising around in, even with close to 180K miles! Aftermarket upgrade are easily and readily available for it still which is great. Overall, if you have the opportunity to find a del Sol and drive it, it would be well worth it at any age.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic del Sol
Related Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner