  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic del Sol
  4. Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol
  5. Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Civic del Sol
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Civic del Sols for sale
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,796
Used Civic del Sol for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wifes forever car

gramps48, 12/27/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Just hit 200K asked wife about a new car, Daggers flew. SO time for a new timing belt, going to have seats upgraded and a paint job. Nobody builds a car like Honda 200k still runs like new uses no oil and 30mpg on premium of course. Have never replaced anything, except tires Batteries and belts. A 5 speed standard shift. I know gramps drives easy. Wrong! WE live in TX speed limit 70 here 80 mph West TX. If your not running 90 your in the way. THis is one fun car and what can I say 200k and we are keeping it. Is it a soft riding blimpmobile. Nope It is a fun little roadster; Can you travel in it? with a good friend and hard bottom yes WE have done 900 mile trips in one day;

Report Abuse

A car you could take to bed...

SRS, 06/21/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My Del Sol VTEC has been the best car I've ever owned. It responds willingly to any request for performance, rides reasonably well for a sports car, and has unique and attractive styling. Talk about a pocket rocket! It kills me to sell mine, but we've got a baby coming...

Report Abuse

Car of the year!

Soccershortz, 05/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a car that I would reccoment anyone have as long as it is the vtech and has some power with aftermarket parts. Featured in Fast and the Furious

Report Abuse

VTEC model

TM, 11/20/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I picked up my del Sol VTEC a year or so ago and have loved every bit of it. I was lucky to find the top model with the DOHC 160 HP engine, and still get 30+ MPG highway and about the same in city. The acceleration is great, ride is smooth and driving with the targa top off is possibly the most fun next to a real convertible, it's a blast cruising around in, even with close to 180K miles! Aftermarket upgrade are easily and readily available for it still which is great. Overall, if you have the opportunity to find a del Sol and drive it, it would be well worth it at any age.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civic del Sols for sale

Related Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles