Used 2018 Honda Accord Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accord Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,073*
Total Cash Price
$30,484
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,073*
Total Cash Price
$30,484
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,441*
Total Cash Price
$26,403
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$34,453*
Total Cash Price
$24,963
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$46,710*
Total Cash Price
$33,844
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$48,698*
Total Cash Price
$35,284
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,128*
Total Cash Price
$24,003
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,373*
Total Cash Price
$34,324
Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,441*
Total Cash Price
$26,403
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$44,392*
Total Cash Price
$32,164
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,103*
Total Cash Price
$26,883
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,416*
Total Cash Price
$29,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$749
|$399
|$2,522
|$1,022
|$1,439
|$6,132
|Repairs
|$155
|$370
|$544
|$636
|$740
|$2,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,853
|Financing
|$1,640
|$1,318
|$975
|$611
|$221
|$4,765
|Depreciation
|$5,116
|$2,987
|$2,629
|$2,330
|$2,092
|$15,154
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,513
|$7,400
|$9,065
|$7,065
|$7,029
|$42,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$749
|$399
|$2,522
|$1,022
|$1,439
|$6,132
|Repairs
|$155
|$370
|$544
|$636
|$740
|$2,445
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,853
|Financing
|$1,640
|$1,318
|$975
|$611
|$221
|$4,765
|Depreciation
|$5,116
|$2,987
|$2,629
|$2,330
|$2,092
|$15,154
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,513
|$7,400
|$9,065
|$7,065
|$7,029
|$42,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,162
|Maintenance
|$649
|$345
|$2,185
|$886
|$1,246
|$5,311
|Repairs
|$134
|$320
|$471
|$551
|$641
|$2,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,605
|Financing
|$1,420
|$1,142
|$845
|$529
|$191
|$4,127
|Depreciation
|$4,431
|$2,587
|$2,277
|$2,019
|$1,812
|$13,125
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,972
|$6,410
|$7,852
|$6,119
|$6,089
|$36,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,935
|Maintenance
|$614
|$327
|$2,065
|$837
|$1,178
|$5,021
|Repairs
|$127
|$303
|$445
|$521
|$606
|$2,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,347
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,902
|Depreciation
|$4,189
|$2,446
|$2,153
|$1,908
|$1,713
|$12,409
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,428
|$6,060
|$7,424
|$5,786
|$5,756
|$34,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$832
|$443
|$2,800
|$1,135
|$1,598
|$6,807
|Repairs
|$172
|$410
|$603
|$706
|$822
|$2,714
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,057
|Financing
|$1,820
|$1,464
|$1,083
|$678
|$245
|$5,290
|Depreciation
|$5,679
|$3,316
|$2,919
|$2,587
|$2,322
|$16,824
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,782
|$8,216
|$10,065
|$7,844
|$7,804
|$46,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,562
|Maintenance
|$867
|$462
|$2,919
|$1,183
|$1,666
|$7,097
|Repairs
|$179
|$428
|$629
|$736
|$857
|$2,830
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,145
|Financing
|$1,898
|$1,526
|$1,129
|$707
|$256
|$5,515
|Depreciation
|$5,921
|$3,457
|$3,043
|$2,697
|$2,421
|$17,540
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,326
|$8,566
|$10,493
|$8,178
|$8,136
|$48,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$3,784
|Maintenance
|$590
|$314
|$1,986
|$805
|$1,133
|$4,828
|Repairs
|$122
|$291
|$428
|$501
|$583
|$1,925
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,459
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,038
|$768
|$481
|$174
|$3,752
|Depreciation
|$4,028
|$2,352
|$2,070
|$1,835
|$1,647
|$11,932
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,065
|$5,827
|$7,138
|$5,563
|$5,535
|$33,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$844
|$449
|$2,840
|$1,151
|$1,620
|$6,904
|Repairs
|$174
|$416
|$612
|$716
|$834
|$2,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,852
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,086
|Financing
|$1,846
|$1,484
|$1,098
|$688
|$249
|$5,365
|Depreciation
|$5,760
|$3,363
|$2,960
|$2,624
|$2,355
|$17,063
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,963
|$8,333
|$10,207
|$7,955
|$7,915
|$47,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,162
|Maintenance
|$649
|$345
|$2,185
|$886
|$1,246
|$5,311
|Repairs
|$134
|$320
|$471
|$551
|$641
|$2,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,605
|Financing
|$1,420
|$1,142
|$845
|$529
|$191
|$4,127
|Depreciation
|$4,431
|$2,587
|$2,277
|$2,019
|$1,812
|$13,125
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,972
|$6,410
|$7,852
|$6,119
|$6,089
|$36,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$791
|$421
|$2,661
|$1,079
|$1,518
|$6,470
|Repairs
|$163
|$390
|$574
|$671
|$781
|$2,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,735
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,955
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,391
|$1,029
|$645
|$233
|$5,028
|Depreciation
|$5,398
|$3,152
|$2,774
|$2,459
|$2,207
|$15,989
|Fuel
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$7,300
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,147
|$7,808
|$9,565
|$7,454
|$7,417
|$44,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,238
|Maintenance
|$661
|$352
|$2,224
|$902
|$1,269
|$5,407
|Repairs
|$137
|$326
|$479
|$561
|$653
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,450
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,446
|$1,163
|$860
|$539
|$195
|$4,202
|Depreciation
|$4,511
|$2,634
|$2,318
|$2,055
|$1,845
|$13,364
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,153
|$6,526
|$7,995
|$6,231
|$6,199
|$37,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,616
|Maintenance
|$720
|$383
|$2,423
|$982
|$1,382
|$5,890
|Repairs
|$149
|$355
|$522
|$611
|$711
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,580
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,780
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,266
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,577
|Depreciation
|$4,914
|$2,869
|$2,525
|$2,239
|$2,009
|$14,557
|Fuel
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,059
|$7,109
|$8,708
|$6,787
|$6,753
|$40,416
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Accord in Virginia is:not available
