Used 2004 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
2004 Accord Coupe V6 6-Speed Nighthawk Black Pearl
UPDATE (JAN 2017) - My car has 215K miles now and still running great! I recently bought a 2015 Mustang GT, but my Accord continues to be my daily driver. I've replaced the water pump/timing belt since my last review. Replaced the hood struts. The headliner is starting to sag but I fixed it using glue. That's the update. I'm still in love with this car even though my Mustang 5.0 is a beast! Thankful I now own 2 great coupes! I bought my car new in Nov 2003. The car is approaching 190K miles (Jan2014). I modified my car a few months after purchasing. Basic mods to include cold air intake and catback exhaust, lowering springs, larger rear sway bar, 18" wheels/tires, speakers/sub. The car has been an absolute joy to drive and fun to own! The V6 is fantastic! Mated to a slick shifting 6-speed manual, it performs fairly well on the streets! The leather seats are still in great shape. Overall, I'm proud to say that I've taken great care of my car. I had a 1997 Prelude before trading it in for my 2004. I feel fortunate to have owned 2 of the best cars Honda ever produced! :)
THIS THING IS AWESOME THERE ARE NO BETTER CARS FOR THE MONEY! PERIOD!
I have never been in a car that was so extraordinarily good at everything, and with an affordable price. I can not use words in my vocabulary to accurately describe how awesome this car is. These cars are very hard to find with manual transmissions. Keep on looking, and when you find one, DO NOT HESITATE! and buy it. SOMEONE ELSE WILL FIND IT FIRST AND BUY IT BEFORE YOU!. I can guarantee you will not be dissapointed. AT ALL... (I bought this car for $7200 from a dealer. my dad thought i was a [non-permissible content removed] for spending this much on my first car.. until he got a chance to drive it. He offered to trade me his 2006 accord v6 4 door because he loved the 6 speed manual that much.
My favorite car EVER, and I've had quite a few
My first car was a 1981 Accord coupe. Later a Civic, then a Prelude, Another Accord Coupe (all were manual transmissions). This EX is an automatic. Luxurious, comfortable, fast with the V-6, and has only required normal maintenance aside from a power steering pump/hose (recall), starter, a couple of belts and tires. At 11-yrs-old and 96000 miles, it is still our chosen "road trip" car, although our other car is newer. Huge trunk, back seats that fold down, you can't beat it. I bought it at 3-yrs old from a friend and still just love driving it. Close to needing the brake pads and timing belt replaced, but so what! Drove a Saab for 3 years in the middle, and after all the breakdowns, sold it and went back to Honda.
310,000 miles running strong
Car has 310,000 miles on it and running strong. I am the only owner. Changed starter only. I like the car. Do not want to sell it.
Glad to be back with Honda
I had a 1990 Accord for several years, sold it with 280k miles, current owner works at a tire store near me so I know it still runs! After the Accord, I had a 1999 626 and two 2002 Nissan Maximas (one an automatic, one a 6 speed). After I found out my Dad was replacing his 2004 Accord EX V6 with a truck, I offered to buy it. Only 75k miles and meticulously maintained. As much as I miss the acceleration of my 6 speed Maxima, the Accord is no slouch, runs about as well as my automatic Maxima did but with better mileage. I'm averaging 21-22 in the city (and the Dallas area has no clue how to synchronize traffic lights) and a trip to Kentucky and back got me 30.4 mpg at 75-78 mph!
