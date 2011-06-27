Used 2004 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

2004 Accord Coupe V6 6-Speed Nighthawk Black Pearl flyvtec2004 , 01/31/2014 EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful UPDATE (JAN 2017) - My car has 215K miles now and still running great! I recently bought a 2015 Mustang GT, but my Accord continues to be my daily driver. I've replaced the water pump/timing belt since my last review. Replaced the hood struts. The headliner is starting to sag but I fixed it using glue. That's the update. I'm still in love with this car even though my Mustang 5.0 is a beast! Thankful I now own 2 great coupes! I bought my car new in Nov 2003. The car is approaching 190K miles (Jan2014). I modified my car a few months after purchasing. Basic mods to include cold air intake and catback exhaust, lowering springs, larger rear sway bar, 18" wheels/tires, speakers/sub. The car has been an absolute joy to drive and fun to own! The V6 is fantastic! Mated to a slick shifting 6-speed manual, it performs fairly well on the streets! The leather seats are still in great shape. Overall, I'm proud to say that I've taken great care of my car. I had a 1997 Prelude before trading it in for my 2004. I feel fortunate to have owned 2 of the best cars Honda ever produced! :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

THIS THING IS AWESOME THERE ARE NO BETTER CARS FOR THE MONEY! PERIOD! jeffsmith888 , 04/25/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have never been in a car that was so extraordinarily good at everything, and with an affordable price. I can not use words in my vocabulary to accurately describe how awesome this car is. These cars are very hard to find with manual transmissions. Keep on looking, and when you find one, DO NOT HESITATE! and buy it. SOMEONE ELSE WILL FIND IT FIRST AND BUY IT BEFORE YOU!. I can guarantee you will not be dissapointed. AT ALL... (I bought this car for $7200 from a dealer. my dad thought i was a [non-permissible content removed] for spending this much on my first car.. until he got a chance to drive it. He offered to trade me his 2006 accord v6 4 door because he loved the 6 speed manual that much.

My favorite car EVER, and I've had quite a few Chris K , 07/15/2015 EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My first car was a 1981 Accord coupe. Later a Civic, then a Prelude, Another Accord Coupe (all were manual transmissions). This EX is an automatic. Luxurious, comfortable, fast with the V-6, and has only required normal maintenance aside from a power steering pump/hose (recall), starter, a couple of belts and tires. At 11-yrs-old and 96000 miles, it is still our chosen "road trip" car, although our other car is newer. Huge trunk, back seats that fold down, you can't beat it. I bought it at 3-yrs old from a friend and still just love driving it. Close to needing the brake pads and timing belt replaced, but so what! Drove a Saab for 3 years in the middle, and after all the breakdowns, sold it and went back to Honda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

310,000 miles running strong Konstantin , 12/11/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful Car has 310,000 miles on it and running strong. I am the only owner. Changed starter only. I like the car. Do not want to sell it.