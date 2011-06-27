Used 1999 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
It's Alive!!!
I bought this car new nearly ten years ago. It's my third Honda and by far the one I've owned for the longest. This car is a rock! I have over 215,000 miles on it and it still runs fantastic. The body and interior are in great shape, very solid. I'm shooting for 300k miles before I consider buying a new one.
Not a Politician, But I Reached a New Accord!
I took delivery of my Black Currant beauty in the Spring of 1999. It didn't take long to fall in love. The double wishbone suspension, coupled with a high-revving in-line four (which felt like it was hand-built by Swiss watchmakers), light weight and a responsive steering linkage made this car a ball to drive. The fact that it was reliable, durable, possessed an excellent degree of utility and didn't require a fortune to operate and maintain were just bonuses. Faced with its inevitable demise all these years later, it feels like losing a friend. True, the low-end torque was a bit tepid and a parasitic amp draw was never properly diagnosed, but I am distraught at having to say goodbye. Its style, the brilliantly laid-out dash and the aforementioned high-revving four and excellent suspension turned long drives into sprints. I'm 6'3" and could sit straight-up in the back seat. Such was the thoughtful engineering and design invested into this car by Honda. In its own quiet and sublime way, I feel it was one of the best cars ever built.
Wish They Still Made Them Like This!
In the summer of 2013, we purchased our '99 Honda Accord V6 Coupe for our teenage sons primarily to drive. I drive it every chance I get. The fit and finish of this car is superb: Sunroof, leather upholstery, nice radio, leather wrapped steering wheel, upholstered door panels, very roomy backseat. The condition of the interior and exterior is unbelievable....almost like new. The car has 82,000 miles on it and drives like a sports car to a Mom used to driving minivans and stodgy sedans. We plan to replace the timing belt soon and keep up on the maintenance. Really hope to get another 82,000 miles on this, maybe more......
Replacement Vehicle
Haven't owned the car all that long but needed a replacement after an accident. The price was right and the maintenance was well recorded. I was impressed with the condition and how well it ran. I was concerned with the mileage but everyone and my research told me I would be fine. So far I'm very happy. I find it to be reliable, it's gone on road trips and gets great gas mileage. The tranny slips when cold but was also told that's a Honda thing, so u will be keeping an eye on it. For the year it was pretty fancy with extras back in its day. I am happy to be driving it around and feel really good about my purchase.
Still purring!
Well, now what a surprise the ole-girl has 150k on her and looks and drives like new. Do what the maintenace schedule says use only Honda parts! This car has been a delight to me and my wife now for eight years! No mechanical failures only one slightly costly driver side door mechanism hickup. A little pin broke and locked the door permanently. It was real interesting taking the door panel off and cutting the locking mechanism out with a dremel. Total fluke nobodies fault. 32 gpm highway which is most of our driving. Pushes snow with quality snow tires. Love stick shift, changed out the cloth for leather heated for $1400, would do it again. Going to drive her till she dies!
