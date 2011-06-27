Used 1994 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews
291K, Original clutch...
This is the best car I have ever owned! After 15 years and LOTS of miles, it has had no major repairs, never left me stranded, and always been fun to drive. I don't baby my car, either - it has spent almost all of its time without a garage, and I take it places that other people take their 4WDs. It holds my bikes, my kayaks, my dogs, and camping gear (maybe not all at the same time). It has been perfect for an active lifestyle. It is my 4th Honda and, even though they have all been good, this is the best of the bunch. I am going to have a party for it when we roll over 300,000 - and expect the clutch to last far beyond that...
luv my Honda Wagon EX
After my last repair on our 97 Sable I decided to sell it and get a Honda. My wife has had great reliability on her 98 civic but I found the civic to small for me. I wanted a wagon and a Honda so I bought used a one owner EX wgn w/ 60K miles. My first fuel check showed 29.3 mpg in town ! It is fun to drive, easy to park and the cargo space with the seats down is very large (63 cu ft). I'm glad I bought this car, I enjoy the CD/tape system as well as the moon roof. This car is a "keeper" as I intend to keep it on the road as long as as I can.
My Wagon Saved My Life
This is the best car I have ever owned. I am currently looking to buy another as I just totalled my EX Wagon on the highway in a snowstorm. I just purchased the car 6 months ago, had no problems whatsoever, and will definitely buy another one.
My Honda Wagon
I have had this car for almost one year now and it has never given me any problems. It is very roomy and is great for loading and unloading my kids. The Honda Accord station Wagon is a good vehicle to use for travel it has a very high gas milage and is very spacious. I haven't had to do any work to my honda since I have had it except for normal car wear and tair. They are very dependable and trustworthy cars.
Original owner
After 150,000 miles, still no major service items or irksome small repairs. Standard transmission makes a real difference in reliability and drivability. Still on first clutch, but it's time. No squeaks, no runs, no drips, no errors. lucky me?
