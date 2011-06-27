Used 2004 GMC Yukon Features & Specs
|Overview
See Yukon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|13
|15
|Total Seating
|6
|8
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|no
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364/468 mi.
|312/416 mi.
|338/442 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|13
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|6.0 l
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5600 rpm
|325 hp @ 5200 rpm
|285 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|post-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|no
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|no
|stability control
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|no
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereo
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|separate rear audio
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Three zone climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Front track
|65 in.
|65 in.
|65 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|104.6 cu.ft.
|104.6 cu.ft.
|104.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5037 lbs.
|5525 lbs.
|5262 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6500 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|6800 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|63.6 cu.ft.
|16.3 cu.ft.
|63.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22 degrees
|22 degrees
|22 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1463 lbs.
|1475 lbs.
|1538 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|15 degrees
|15 degrees
|15 degrees
|Length
|198.9 in.
|198.9 in.
|198.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7700 lbs.
|8200 lbs.
|7800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|76.7 in.
|76.5 in.
|76.5 in.
|Wheel base
|116 in.
|116 in.
|116 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|Rear track
|66 in.
|66 in.
|66 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P265/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,460
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2004 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana