Used 2004 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151315
Total Seating686
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center and rear locking differentialnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg12/16 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/468 mi.312/416 mi.338/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG151315
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l6.0 l4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5600 rpm325 hp @ 5200 rpm285 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
post-collision safety systemnoyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesno
stability controlnoyesno
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
8 total speakersyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Multi-CD located in dashnoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereonoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnoyes
cargo netnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Three zone climate controlnoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesnoyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5037 lbs.5525 lbs.5262 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.7000 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.6 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.63.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22 degrees22 degrees22 degrees
Maximum payload1463 lbs.1475 lbs.1538 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees15 degrees15 degrees
Length198.9 in.198.9 in.198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.8200 lbs.7800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height76.7 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.116 in.116 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesnoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
temporary spare tirenoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,460
Starting MSRP
$49,860
Starting MSRP
$38,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
