Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/552.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Length219.3 in.
Curb weight4914 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height75.8 in.
Maximum payload1886.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Medium Dark Oak
